Leo Cullen pays tribute to ‘diligent’ James Tracy as Leinster and Ireland hooker forced to retire

James Tracy has been forced to retire from rugby with immediate effect as a result of a neck injury he suffered last April.

The Kildare native played 141 times for the province and came off the bench when they secured their fourth Heineken Champions Cup title in 2018. He also has four URC medals and a pair of British and Irish Cup titles to his name.

He played six times for Ireland in 2016 and ‘17, making his debut against Canada at the Aviva Stadium and finishing with a win over Argentina in November the following year.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen paid tribute to the hard-working, powerful hooker.

"It is always a sad day when a player has to retire early due to injury, so we were all gutted to hear the news that James is being forced to hang up his boots," he said.

"JT was incredibly diligent throughout his career and was always looking at ways to add to what the group was delivering, both on and off the field. It was his attention to detail – not many spent more time in the analysis room – that served James and Leinster so well as he played a huge role in the success of the team over the past number of seasons.

"Many of you will have seen the commitment that JT delivered on the field, but he was also incredibly giving of his time off the field and he has been a brilliant role model for our younger players.

"We would all like to wish James, Ashley, and their young family every success in the next phase of their lives and we hope to see them all at a Leinster game at the RDS, Aviva or somewhere further afield in the future.

"We cherish the fact that we were able to share in some great experiences together that will live long in the memory."

Tracy issued the following statement on his retirement.

“Today is a day of reflection and gratitude,” he wrote.

“Playing for Joe (Schmidt), Leo and Stu (Lancaster), Leinster Rugby, the 12 counties it represents and my country, it has been a tremendous honour.

“I have learnt so much from each coach and can’t thank them enough for believing in me. During my ten seasons as a Leinster player, I’ve pursued success and became obsessed with winning, while being lucky enough to prepare and train with the highest calibre of players, medics, physios and backroom staff.

“It’s hard to single out a few but I feel John Ryan, Jim McShane, Stuart O’Flanagan, Garreth Farrell, Fearghal Kerin, Tommy Turner, Cillian Reardon and Joe McGinley deserve special praise for their help throughout my career.

“It has been an honour to represent my Leinster family and all the supporters.

“I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from rugby as result of injury. I cherished every moment of my career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have. I look forward to next season, but this time with the sole focus of being a great husband to Ashley and father to my children Bay and Riley.

“Reflecting on my eleven years in professional rugby, reminds me of the many people I owe sincere gratitude to.

“No one has felt the burden of the highs and lows of professional sport more than my loving wife, Ashley. She has been with me throughout the majority of senior rugby career, and was completely dedicated to helping me become my absolute best, on and off the field.

“I would have never played for as long as I did without her endless support and love. She never complained or voiced her displeasure with me, although she had every right to do so!

"She has provided unwavering support through winning and losing, camps and away trips, missed weddings and all the necessary sacrifices to allow me to continue playing the game I love.

“I will spend the rest of my days trying to give back to her all that she has given me.

“My mum and dad provided me with the perfect combination of love and discipline and showed me what hard work and sacrifice looks like.

"All that I am, and everything I have done, is because of them. I have always strived to make them proud and am forever grateful for everything they do for me and my sisters.

“My sisters have each greatly helped me in a variety of ways. I owe you both a great deal and feel very fortunate to have you as family. To Sara-Jane and Leanne, thank you, and I love you both dearly.

“Naas RFC has had an enormous impact on me as a rugby player.

“Playing underage rugby provided the foundation for my career. The community and the support of the club are what sets it apart from most.

“Going to Newbridge College was a genuine turning point in my life and I will be forever grateful all my teammates and coaches. Jon Newsome, Matt O'Shea, Dermot Sherlock, Pat O'Brien, Dave Brew, to name a few. And to the friends and teachers that I had. Thank you. It is a special school.

“I would like to offer my deepest thanks to Brian Murray. You have given me, and my sister Sara-Jane so much and never expected anything in return. All the extra training you did with myself and Sam (Coghlan-Murray), I can honestly say that I wouldn’t have had a professional career without your help.

“A big thank you to Milena and Victoria of Platinum Pilates who played a huge role for keeping me fit and available throughout my career.

"Philip Mallon from Joe Mallon Motors for having me as one of their ambassadors and a big thank you also to Niall Woods of Navy Blue for representing me throughout my playing career.

“Lastly, some of my best memories are from my time playing with UCD. I cherish the lifelong friendships and the craic on bus journeys home after a big away day win!

“To my teammates, former and current, forming friendships and unbreakable bonds on and off the field is what makes rugby so special and so important to me.

“When reminiscing on my career, I won’t think about games won or lost, but the memories and friendships made.

“Thank you all,

“JT”.