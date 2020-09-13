| 15.9°C Dublin

Leo Cullen on his Leinster journey - 'From day one, I would have had huge reservations about doing the job'

Careful nurturing has driven the talent stream to make Blues the garden of Irish rugby, feeding the other three provinces with their extra portions

Leinster players celebrate after last night&rsquo;s PRO14 final victory over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran Expand
Leinster players celebrate after last night&rsquo;s PRO14 final victory over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

Two things before and after the Munster game last weekend suggested a shift in thinking in Leinster, the brand leader in Irish rugby. If you were watching from the Premiership, where Saracens were in the process of losing Owen Farrell for next Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final, you might have wondered what was going on.

First they would have asked who the hell is Roman Salanoa?

Second they would have wondered why anyone in the Leinster camp would even slow down their bullet train to lob some rotten fruit at Munster.