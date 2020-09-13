Leo Cullen on his Leinster journey - 'From day one, I would have had huge reservations about doing the job'

Two things before and after the Munster game last weekend suggested a shift in thinking in Leinster, the brand leader in Irish rugby. If you were watching from the Premiership, where Saracens were in the process of losing Owen Farrell for next Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final, you might have wondered what was going on.

First they would have asked who the hell is Roman Salanoa?

Second they would have wondered why anyone in the Leinster camp would even slow down their bullet train to lob some rotten fruit at Munster.

Salanoa is an interesting case. A young Hawaiian with very limited rugby experience, seemingly he has lots of potential. Recently there was what the tabloids would call a tug-of-love for the lad. Those Irish provinces with an interest made sealed bids. Between the jigs and the reels, the player seemingly told Leinster he was theirs only to fatten his wallet subsequently and go to Munster, without telling Leo Cullen, who got the hump. He articulated the shape of the hump in the run-up to last weekend's Pro14 semi-final. Cheers Leo, food and drink for us.

Then in the post-match interview, and the follow-up on Monday, Cullen and Felipe Contepomi made unflattering comments about Munster's box-kicking game. More food for the meeja. The interesting thing was why someone of Cullen's experience should suddenly start feeding us with chunks when normally he deals in morsels.

"We probably need to get better ourselves, so if there's any frustration it's probably on our own part really," he says now, backtracking on Boxkickgate.

And Salanoa? Cullen stayed in reverse gear.

"Like, it's up to us to do the deals. But as you know we sometimes say things when we get frustrated, so the moral of the story: try and control all the factors so you don't get frustrated. As we both know well, when we get frustrated with the questions, or the answer to the questions. The heat of the moment."

It's not like Leo Cullen to succumb to temperature nowhere near boiling point. Especially not when he is the front man of an organisation viewed by many around the rugby world as the prototype. He has become the model Director of Rugby. Last night's win over Ulster was the fourth major trophy win on his watch.

He has never had it better.

* * * * *

Cullen was a more skilful player than might have been appreciated. He prided himself on being awkward. He was quick to stand on opponents when given the opportunity. To obstruct or drag them back. The usual stuff you expect and treasure in a second row. But he was also what nowadays would be termed 'a baller'. If you grow up on a sheep farm in Wicklow with fields as your back garden and a lot of hours to fill, then you get the time to hone your skills.

Occasionally his old man would send him out to one of the fields to collect a jacket or something else he had left behind. The boy would take at least one ball with him for company. Then a game would form in his head, he would forget why he had been sent out, and time would drift until he had to be dragged back.

We remember him one day in particular at Leinster training, back when they were using St Andrew's College for some sessions under then coach Mike Ruddock. At the time Ruddock's son Rhys would have been in primary school. It was a while ago.

The session wrapped up with an impromptu game of red arse. The usual suspects. Basically it was a game of handling under pressure. You might have six or seven lads in a circle, and two balls. They would be passed in succession, but at varying speeds. The trick was to keep one ball in the air while you take and give the next one. Far from easy. It was all about timing in the first place: to delay the second pass as long as feasible to reduce the chances of the receiver coping with the pressure. Cullen, a big lumpy forward with an awkward gait, was king.

The losers would then have to face the wall with their shorts dropped while their pals fired balls at them at maximum velocity. Hence the name of the game. Mercifully that day we were spared the sight of Cullen with his pants down. He was far too good for that.

"Life was a lot simpler then," he says, when reminded of it.

Cullen was 20 when he made his European debut for Leinster off the bench in Paris. Stade Jean Bouin. A cracking stadium now, it was a bit of a kip back then. Cullen and a couple of the Red Arse Crew were making their Heineken Cup debuts that day: Ciarán Scally and Peter Smyth alongside him.

"There was quite a bit of razmataz around Stade in those days with all those cheerleaders," he says. "I remember them. I don't remember it being that cold but we were getting caned. The score at half-time was 42-7 for them, I think, after being seven-all at the start."

That was a relief for Ruddock who in the interval painted a stark picture for his players. The previous week Toulouse had dumped a century on Ebbw Vale. Ruddock could see his coaching career on toast in the South West of Paris.

"I'm not going to be part of a team that loses by 100 points," he told them. It finished up 56-31. In the circumstances, a result. Plough on lads.

Cullen went on to become the most successful captain in Leinster history, the first man in Europe to lift the Heineken Cup three times. There was more than an aftershock when himself and Shane Jennings packed their bags for Leicester Tigers in 2005. It was a bad weekend when they met the Tigers at Lansdowne Road in the European quarter-final. They got tonked. Cullen and Jennings were leaving. And so was coach Declan Kidney after just one season.

By the time the pair came back two years later he had earned the respect of a club who like to see themselves as hard to impress. His second season with Tigers saw them missing out on what would have been a unique treble of Premiership, ELV and Heineken Cup titles. After the European final defeat by Wasps there was a gathering of players and supporters in one of the marquees around Twickenham. In the speeches it was noted that it had still been a great season, one led by two men: Martin Corry and Leo Cullen.

He was going home to a province with a decent squad and a coach, Michael Cheika, whose volcanic eruptions hadn't prevented him making Tigeresque changes to the artists formerly known by Munster fans as Ladyboys. Cullen and Jennings added the finishing touches.

"I was happy to make observations, taking what I perceived to be good and add that to help Leinster become good, or better," he says. "It's just about improvement. I had only one thing on my mind: to put Leinster in a position where they were competing in finals. Pretty obvious isn't it?

"Coming from an environment in Leicester where you're one game shy of winning the treble, there were lots of good things going on, clearly. So whether that's the culture, the environment, how people behave day to day, the facilities, prep for the match in a match week, the scheduling. The whole shebang. I was 29 by then. You're not going to be playing for that long. I certainly didn't think I was going to be playing until I was 36. It was tough work to get a third year out of Mick (Dawson) when I was coming back, which would have taken me to 32. But like that was very hard work. I was begging, to get that (extra year). Again, it's so hard to write the script."

Sliding doors. It's a reference Cullen makes a few times when joining the dots of his playing and coaching career. Perhaps the most significant was the family tragedy for Kurt McQuilkin that altered the trajectory of Leinster rugby history.

McQuilkin is a Kiwi, from King Country, who came over to play club rugby for Bective in the early 1990s, where his dad Noel was coach. He ended up becoming a Leinster stalwart, capped by Ireland. Not only is he rugby smart, he is quick-witted, likeable and great to have around.

He had been defence coach under Michael Cheika. Then Leinster reeled him in again to work with Cullen when the Matt O'Connor era came to an abrupt end. When McQuilkin's father and sister both developed terminal illnesses he had to pack quickly and head home.

McQuilkin was a very important part of that Leinster mix. Girvan Dempsey and John Fogarty had been promoted to the senior coaching staff, alongside Cullen. As a fourball it was in the same category as the Famous Five in Munster - Anthony Foley, Jerry Flannery, Mick O'Driscoll, Brian Walsh and Ian Costello - who had been put into a rowboat with a compass and some dry rations and asked to circumnavigate the rugby world.

Suddenly Ireland had gone mad on growing their own coaches. Two big rugby brands were being tended by nine lads with no experience of gardening beyond the cabbage patch.

McQuilkin's departure in 2016 was exacerbated by its timing: August. The first friendly of the season, against Ulster, was on the 13th of the month. Cullen had always said to Leinster that he wanted some help. They were already searching for an attack coach. Stuart Lancaster's name had come up but he wasn't an attack specialist. Kiwi Tony Brown, top of their wish list, was tied down.

Then McQuilkin had to bail out. Overnight the search shifted. Lancaster could do a bit of both, attack and defence. He was available, willing and able. He had a ton of experience. By September the deal was done. So, but for McQuilkin's misfortune, Leinster would have ended up with a pure attack coach rather than the head coach they got in Stuart Lancaster.

By that stage Cullen was still finding his feet after a blank season when he was always under pressure.

"There was so much going on at the time. From day one I would have had huge reservations about doing the job myself, for obvious reasons. I'm only a wet week out of playing rugby, so I still think it's a very big club. There's numerous issues that need to be resolved. The big challenge was that the players were all away with Ireland (at the 2015 World Cup) - 23 with Ireland I think and Zane (Kurchner) was gone with South Africa. Kane Douglas was trying to get out of his contract to go back to Australia as well. So your squad was pretty thin. And when you're in the middle of it you've a pretty good idea of what you're in for. The World Cup fall-out was a challenge for all the Celtic teams that year because none of them bloody qualified for the knock-out stages of Europe that season. It wasn't just us who were suffering.

"If you think about it, the job was going to take someone with experience. And I didn't have any! So realistically how could I be any good at the job? So I'm going through all this myself, and it was like, well, who else is around cos it would have been my preference for Leinster to get somebody experienced into the mix at that point."

Instead he had to soldier on until Lancaster arrived. Temporary help popped up first in the pre-season of 2015/16 in the shape of Graham Henry. The former New Zealand head coach got a five-figure sum for a couple of weeks' consultation. Bit of chat, bit of a looksee, bit of advice, bit of a fishing hollier? Grand job. There were varying reports on the depth of the wisdom, but Cullen appreciated the input of a man who had seen a lot of top-end rugby. Critically, Johnny Sexton got something out of the input as well.

It's hard to overplay the importance of Sexton in the mix. He had come back from Paris the previous summer. That gave some urgency to the search to find a senior partner for Cullen, which was reaching its peak when McQuilkin left. It was great to have Sexton - and Isa Nacewa - back for their second incarnations, but they needed to be kept happy. If Nacewa is widely recognised as Leinster's best-value signing then Sexton has been their most valuable player. He is hard to please, and you hear about it if he isn't.

If Sexton had been dismissive of what Henry brought to the party then it would have been hard to justify the expense. Leinster were training in Greystones one day during Henry's visit. After the session the Kiwi sidled over to Sexton in the car park claiming he had missed his lift back to town. As a set-piece play there was a touch of the crash ball about it, but never mind. You can cover a far bit of ground in a 40-minute spin, and seemingly they did.

The point was that Leinster and Cullen were trying hard to make it work. When they had folded Matt O'Connor's tent for him it was, according to a senior member of the Professional Game Board at the time, because keeping him on board would have damaged the brand. Time was moving on though. The brand needed rebuilding.

So there was relief around the Leinster set-up that Lancaster was coming. Again it met with Sexton's approval. He would have played against teams coached by Lancaster and come away impressed. Cullen was happiest of all. He would gladly spare Lancaster the constant chore of dealing with the media. It would be less of a grind if Lancaster was working away, improving things in the background.

The man who had serious scar tissue from leading England prematurely out of the 2015 World Cup didn't just land on his feet, he quickly broke into a jog. Everything he saw on his run around the property looked like it was ready to bloom. With the right nurturing. For Stuart Lancaster, Leinster were the perfect fit. The only one who looked doomed was attack coach Girvan Dempsey. The relief all round was palpable, especially for Cullen.

* * * * *

Lancaster was the final piece in the jigsaw. Himself and Cullen complement each other. Cullen, delighted to be flanked by a more experienced and quality operator, began to look a lot more comfortable. Lancaster took over a chunk of the coaching detail. Cullen could focus on forward play, particularly the lineout: his specialist subject. Crucially he could also spread himself wider across the organisation. He knows everyone in it and everything about it.

With England, Lancaster had been all about culture at first, trying to put distance between the squad he inherited from the 2011 World Cup, notable for dwarf throwing in a bar in Queenstown before Manu Tuilagi put the tin hat on things, hopping over the side of a ferry in Auckland Harbour. With Leinster he has been all about coaching. Not just the senior side. The academy is a fundamental part of squad building. Moreover he has been eager to share ideas with coaches at all levels through the province. People listen to what he has to say. So he shares it with everyone who will listen. As a former schoolteacher he likes the idea of shaping the future through the kids of today. There are lots of kids in the province of Leinster.

If you work your way down from the top in the organisation you have a chief executive in Mick Dawson who will be 20 years in the job next year. Having someone in that role for so long isn't automatically a good thing. In his case, however, he has built up a clear understanding of what works and what doesn't. He is prepared to ride out the odd storm to complete the journey. His faith in Cullen, especially, when Leinster were bombing in Europe, has been repaid in spades.

Dawson is chief executive of the only professional sports outfit in a city of 1.4 million, the capital city, the hub of the country. It's not quite shooting fish in a barrel but it's fun gunplay compared to how the other three provinces struggle.

So he has the cash to spend on the right staff. Leinster's coaching and back-up operation is second to none. Consequently, attracting the right players is a soft sell.

At the bottom end they queue around the block to wear blue. Two fundamental changes occurred in Leinster rugby in the last 10 years, the benefits of which are now driving the talent stream. First, they developed a relationship with most of the top-end rugby schools who previously had about as much interest in Leinster as they had in educating kids for free. Gradually that began to influence the quality of players coming out of the schools system.

Second, the breakthrough in Europe under Michael Cheika in 2009, with Cullen as captain, gave a focus to those kids that there was life after St Patrick's Day and the Schools Cup final. This has motored on now to a point where schools are under pressure to produce quality rugby programmes. The pressure comes not from Leinster, but from parents. Jesus, is there anything in life more forbidding than a pushy rugby parent?

But that's where it's at. Schools outside the hothouse top-six institutions have made the connection between having a good rugby programme and attracting fee-paying kids. So you have a clatter of schools - not just the top six - producing players ready for the professional game.

This is not without a cost. Some are turned off by the commitment required and question whether or not it is appropriate. But what's inescapable is that a sizeable cohort of parents want their kids' school to be good at what they do on the sports field.

Newbridge College is a good example. The panel details a week in the life of a rugby player in that school - pre Covid. If Blackrock, Belvedere, Clongowes, St Michael's, Terenure and St Mary's are the top six - and Mary's would be struggling to stay in that bracket - then below them is a band of seven or eight schools who are all on the right track.

If you marry that with the club game then you have a decent base. On the club side of the house, Leinster is broken up into five regions, each of them getting kids on the talent identification train at under 15, running them through the stations to under 18s. That's where the Shane Horgans, Seán O'Briens and Tadhg Furlongs have come from.

In the gap between Horgan and Furlong the club game has become far more productive. Across the board Leinster has, unintentionally, become the garden of Ireland, feeding the other three provinces with their extra portions. According to an internal study carried out by Leinster, the province provided 29 per cent of professional players in Ireland in season 2014/15. For next season that has climbed to 41 per cent.

"I've always taken a slightly different view because I think we're scratching the surface of the potential that's out there," Cullen says. "I still think we can get miles better, would be my view. And that's up to us, going back to this inclusivity that we have a broader appeal to all kids out there who have any interest whatsoever in playing rugby, that they have some sort of genuine pathway through, that they're being well serviced. So that's the challenge for us.

"But you're competing against other sporting bodies, and that's the grassroots challenge. And some of the other sporting bodies are well funded and well organised. The relationship piece is important because we've a huge amount of respect for the work that goes into producing some of those school teams and club sides."

As a player and coach and general rugby head, Leo Cullen has had a major influence on Leinster's success. His gift is to know the game very well, to manage those around him, and to remain mostly even-tempered. Critically he has a mini ego. When he succeeded Matt O'Connor and Leinster looked doomed, Cullen appeared like a lad whose arm bands were taking him out to sea and into a shipping lane. Beneath the water he was thrashing wildly, but on the surface he stayed calm. When HMS Lancaster sailed past and threw him a lifeline, Cullen grabbed it without losing his dignity.

The next port of call?

Three choices present themselves: staying put and managing Leinster through the next few seasons when the dressing room will change shape with the loss of Sexton, Devin Toner, Fergus McFadden, Rob Kearney, Seán Cronin and Scott Fardy. That leaves Ireland, either replacing Andy Farrell as head coach or taking over from David Nucifora as performance director at the IRFU. The last of those would suit least, but given the antipathy between Leinster and Nucifora there would be some in the province who would see it as karma.

Whatever happens, Leinster are well tooled up to handle a downturn. And Cullen will be able to take his pick.