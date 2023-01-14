Leo Cullen hails Leinster’s ‘pleasing win’ at Kingsholm under watchful eyes of Cheika and Contepomi

Leinster Rugby's Hugo Keenan Gloucester's Matias Alemanno (left) and Tom Seabrook during the Heineken Champions Cup match at the Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester. Picture date: Saturday January 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU Gloucester. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

At the end of another routine bonus point victory, Leinster's 11th of their 15-game unbeaten season, Leo Cullen caught up with a couple of familiar faces.

Michael Cheika and Felipe Contepomi helped lay the foundations for this dominant period, and as the Argentinian coaching duo watched their former side ruthlessly dismantle Gloucester at Kingsholm, they couldn't not be impressed by what they had just seen.

Up until last season, Contepomi was a key voice in the Leinster setup, but since he joined the Pumas, Andrew Goodman has come in from the Crusaders and added another layer to the attack.

That was on show again, as Leinster had seven different try scorers en route to an emphatic 49-14 win. Gloucester were powerless to contain Leinster's subtle variation, as their pre-planned training ground moves wreaked havoc.

As someone who has brought so much of what he learned at Leinster to Argentina ahead of this year's World Cup, Contepomi was a keen observer.

“Cheiks, I just saw the back of his head there going past the glass! Felipe was in our hotel last night, milling around catching up with him individually,” Cullen said.

“He’s doing a good job with the Argies, talking about their World Cup success, football that is.

“Dan Tobin and Tommy Turner with Gloucester, it’s great some of the connections you have in the game. It was a really good atmosphere here today.

"It’s a great rugby ground here, I’m pleased with how our guys approached the week and delivered on some of the preparation they put in. That comes down to picking the right play at the right time, generally that went pretty well.”

True to form in the pursuit of perfection, Cullen wasn't pleased with how his side's set-piece misfired on several occasions.

As well as conceding two penalty tries, which cost Andrew Porter and Caelan Doris yellow cards, Leinster also coughed up a couple of scrum penalties, which came on the back of last weekend's struggles in the win over the Ospreys.

Tadhg Furlong's absence is being felt at tighthead, but Cullen wasn't about to press the panic button, as he has his sights set on securing top seed spot against Racing 92 next week.

“We want to go after teams in that facet of the game,” Cullen said of the set-piece.

“The two tries, (the question is more) why are we ending up in that situation when we have to defend half a dozen lineout mauls from five-metres out?

“Obviously we gave away two penalty tries there, but Gloucester are a well-drilled team. Most coaches would be looking at what they do, George (Skivington) has done a really good job there and you’re seeing it week on week where they’re scoring tries from lineout mauls.

“I’ll have a look at it back in a bit more detail, the lads will have a look at it for sure, but there are other facets of the game that we can definitely improve on, but overall I think the mindset has been pretty good.

“We’ve got Racing in the Aviva next week. They are tricky opponents for us, they’ve plenty of quality in their squad, in front of close to a full house."

The set-piece issues aside, this was another major statement of intent from Leinster, who will be mindful that much tougher tests lie ahead in the knockout stages.

Gloucester were very poor across the course of their two games against Leinster, which saw Cullen's men rack up an aggregate score of 106-14.

“It is a pleasing win, it’s a bloody hard place to come,” Cullen insisted.

“For our guys, the intent to play into the wind, tricky conditions in the first half but some good variety in our play.

“We get over for a couple of well-worked tries, the lads made it look quite easy, so that’s a credit to everyone – coaches, bit of scouting in terms of analysts, and then the execution of the players to deliver on a few different plans.

“It was good. Gloucester had their moments in the game around set-piece, we talked about their strong kicking game, so they didn’t make life easy for us and I thought they were committed in defence, even the start of the second half they repelled us a couple of times. So there’s plenty of bits for us to get better at, that’s the bit we need to get after now. But yeah, a pleasing outcome.

“Even turning up here today, you see all the Leinster fans when we’re getting off the bus, it was a good day for us.”

Jamie Osborne was the pick of the Leinster players at inside centre, as the 21-year-old Naas native impressed in front of Ireland coaches Mike Catt and Simon Easterby, who were sitting in the stand.

With Andy Farrell set to name his Six Nations squad on Thursday, the uncapped Osborne has put himself right in the mix.

“He’s just getting better all the time, and he’s still incredibly young,” Cullen added.

“He’s had plenty of experience, he came into the group and you could just see the natural ability that he has. He’s very good and composed. It was a good game for Jamie because it’s not an easy place to come, up against a good experienced team. I thought he had some really outstanding moments in the game.”