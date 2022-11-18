Leo Cullen aiming to use Chile clash to ‘push on’ young talent

LEINSTER head coach Leo Cullen says today’s friendly against Chile is an opportunity for emerging players to gain valuable experience, and has lauded the progression the South American side have made.

With almost 20 players away on Ireland duty this week, Cullen suggested he would hand starts to the province’s young talent, who face a Chile side preparing for their first World Cup next year.

“It was just about looking for something a little bit different for us, we have a lot of young players we want to try and push on and accelerate their development,” said Cullen ahead of the game at Energia Park, which will be streamed on Leinster’s YouTube channell at 2.0pm.

“It’s a chance to look at some young players and get some game-time for others against a competitive team that’s going to the World Cup, which is in itself a nice story.

“In pre-season 2019, we went to Canada who were getting ready for the World Cup as well.

“That connection where players can see and play a team that’s going to the World Cup is beneficial.”

The 44-year-old is confident his emerging players are capable of stepping up and making the most of their chance in Donnybrook this afternoon, including some AIL players who have been drafted into camp recently.

“It’s a reward for some young players as well,” said Cullen, as Leinster face Glasgow and Ulster in URC action after today’s friendly.

“Tadhg McElroy got to make his debut against Scarlets, but we have some other players involved with clubs who trained with us. Some of those guys will get a window to play. It’s nice because they committed a lot of their personal time during pre-season.

“I watch several AIL games every week and the quality of is improving all the time, which is great to see. There will definitely be guys who have featured more with AIL clubs in the 23.

“It’s important for the growth of the game and for some young academy players to get exposure as well because getting game-time (for Leinster) is very hard.”

Chile arrive in Donnybrook off the back of a historic World Cup play-off victory over the USA last July and will take on the likes of England and Argentina in Pool D in France next autumn. Cullen labelled their recent strides as “amazing”, adding it’s a valuable challenge in the absence of secondary competitions.

“Seeing Chile’s reaction after winning that USA double-header, seeing what it means to them, it’s incredible,” said Cullen.

“They’re a big, physical pack of forwards. They’ve got some pace and skilful players in the backline, and a couple of back-rowers that carry hard. It’s been an interesting education for us, going through their games and seeing their journey.

“This time last year we lacked a little bit of focus. We asked, ‘What’s the next development competition?’ because we haven’t really had one. It’s a constant battle. There was the B&I Cup and the Celtic Cup, but now we’re lacking something, hence the Chile game.

“Chile were on tour, we talked to World Rugby about potential opponents during this window. Hopefully, it goes well as a game and both teams get plenty out of it. It’s something that we’ll definitely look for in the future.”

Cullen will be without the services Ciarán Frawley and Martin Moloney, who are both set for a considerable spell out with knee injuries, while he also awaits results from a scan on Robbie Henshaw’s hamstring.

Leinster (v Chile) – C Cosgrave; R Russell, L Turner (capt), B Brownlee, A Smith; C Tector, C Foley; M Milne, L Barron, T Clarkson; B Deeny, C Daly; R Ruddock, C Boomer, S O’Brien. Reps: J McKee, M Hanan, T Connolly, R Molony, S Penny, NMcCarthy, S Prendergast, C Hogan.