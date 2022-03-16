Leinster’s Ukranian back-row Soroka raising vital funds for children’s hospital

LEINSTER back-row Alex Soroka has raised more than €37,000 for a children's hospital in Ukraine already and is hoping to increase that total as he raffles a signed Ireland jersey from the 2018 Grand Slam this week.

Dublin-born Soroka was one of the stars of last year's Ireland U-20 team, yet he is a dual-national with his family hailing from Kiev where his brother Ivan was born. The duo play first-team rugby for Clontarf together, with Ivan having had a spell at Connacht previously. Some of his family remain in the war-torn country.

Soroka and his family are raising funds for Okhmadits Children's Hospital in Ukraine to help those worst affected by Russia's war on their homeland.

The 21-year-old is running a raffle, with tickets priced at €20 and the winner will be picked on Sunday and announced on his Instagram page (@AlexSoroka55). Ireland sponsors Vodafone have donated the jersey to his cause.

“I am Ukrainian and a lot of my friends and family are over there," Soroka said in a statement.

"It means a lot to help them and I’m grateful for all the support to date from my teammates and from the Irish people for getting behind this and supporting my fundraising efforts.”

Last week, the back-row explained why he was supporting the hospital in a post on Instagram.

"They are doing an incredible job of taking care of sick and injured children in Ukraine, however they are now under increasing pressure due to Russian airstrikes and shelling with one air strike even destroying a section of the hospital," he wrote.

"The funds raised could really help the hospital and your donation could save the life of a vulnerable child."

Enter here: Fundraiser by Alekseiy Soroka : Help Ukraine! (gofundme.com)