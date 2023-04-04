Leinster’s success is built on good coaching and not demographics, says Stuart Lancaster

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster says good coaching and not demographics underpins the province’s dominance in Ireland.

The former England supremo finishes his seven-year stint in Dublin at the end of this season and has played a big role in establishing them as the pre-eminent force.

Leinster are the only Irish team left in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals after overcoming Ulster 30-15 at the Aviva Stadium over the weekend.

After that game, Ulster coach Dan McFarland spoke about Leinster’s strength as bulk suppliers to Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning side.

“I can’t change the demographics, they’ve just got way more rugby players, way more earning potential in terms of the money. Nothing changes that,” he said.

McFarland’s comments were echoed by Leicester Tigers’ head coach Richard Wigglesworth who said that “world class” Leinster are the “envy of clubs all over the globe”.

When asked if such comments were disrespectful to those working on a daily basis at Leinster UCD headquarters, Lancaster praised the influence of the coaches and the ethic of the players.

“I don’t get wrapped up in the demographics of Ireland,” he said.

“The thing that concerns me the most is making sure we’ve got an unbelievable development system, a connection between the development programme and the Academy and the senior team and making sure the senior team is coached as well as they can be coached.

“When push comes to shove, I still think quality coaching trumps everything and we’re very lucky here in that we’ve got a great group of coaches who are all diverse, have all come from different countries, have all brought our own piece and Leo marshals the whole thing unbelievably well in terms of rotating the team, giving lads opportunities.

“For me, it’s to do with coaching and we’ve worked hard to develop the players, the players have improved.

“You take Hugo (Keenan), Jimmy (O’Brien) or Jordan (Larmour), any of these young lads who were 18 or 19 five or six years ago and now they’re international players, through the work that went on before but also since then.”

Lancaster believes that behind the scenes Wigglesworth’s message to the Leicester players will be very different ahead of Friday’s quarter-final.

“I’m 100 per cent certain he won’t be saying that privately, there’s no way he’ll be saying that internally in Leicester. I know him too well,” he said of the former England and Saracens scrum-half.

“They’ll be absolutely rolling up their sleeves thinking ‘Why can’t we beat them?’ because they’ve beaten Saracens in a Premiership final, they’ve beaten Edinburgh comfortably. They had good wins in Europe this year and last year. They’ll be relishing this opportunity.

“We need to make sure we deliver and every game starts from zero, we say it every week to the players.

“It doesn’t matter what you’ve done in the past, if you’re unbeaten all season, it doesn’t matter if you’ve won the last game or lost the last game, you’ve got to build your mentality and your accuracy from the minute you walk in the door on Monday.

“People talk a lot about Leinster having 14 international players and it’s like, they’ve been developed at Leinster and become international players. It’s not like we’ve bought them in from Ireland.

“It’s come through the system here. There’s a great pride in what they’ve achieved for Ireland but also a great pride in the players in wanting to achieve for Leinster as well; having achieved the Grand Slam, to play at home in front of 52,000 at the weekend, hopefully it’s as close to that as we can get on Friday night, it’s a big motivation.”

Lancaster believes Leinster can sustain their success after he’s gone.

“Very confident,” he said when asked if he believed they can remain at the top.

“You can’t guarantee sustained success because things can change very quickly, but if they keep investing in quality coaching and drip-feeding the information the senior team is using down the academy, schools and clubs … I have been so impressed with the quality of the coaching.

“That’s the key really. That breeds the players and the players deliver the success. I’m biased, but I do think that is one of the secrets of Leinster’s success.”