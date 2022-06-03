Leinster’s Ronan Kelleher could be set for stint on sideline following latest injury

Rónan Kelleher of Leinster leaves the pitch with an injury during the Heineken Champions Cup Final match against La Rochelle

Leinster and Ireland hooker Rónan Kelleher could be set for a spell on the sidelines due to the shoulder injury he picked up in the early stages of last weekend's Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle.

Kelleher has been ruled out of tomorrow's URC quarter-final against Glasgow at the RDS, and the 24-year-old will be hoping that he doesn't miss the title run-in, particularly with the summer tour to New Zealand now looming large.

Kelleher missed the majority of Ireland's Six Nations campaign after he picked up a shoulder problem in the loss to France, while he had to fly home from South Africa in April following another issue with his shoulder.

Speaking this afternoon, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen revealed that Kelleher's latest setback was similar to the one that has previously hampered him.

“It's day-by-day, particularly with Rónan, who took the most serious bang in the game and came off very early,” Cullen said.

“It's slightly different (to Six Nations injury), but a similar enough area for sure. When he went to South Africa, and didn't play the games, it's similar to what he had going on there.”

As well as Kelleher, Johnny Sexton, James Lowe and Hugo Keenan will also miss the Glasgow game on the back of last weekend.

“Johnny had that issue with his foot and ankle, so he wasn't able to train this week, but we're hoping he'll be back in training next week, we'll see how he goes through,” Cullen said.

“He'll try to run tomorrow and we'll see how that goes.

“James picked up that previous (shin) knock and again he'd be touch and go next week. Hugo is probably pretty similar, we'll see how they are, and see how the weekend goes. Obviously you have to win the game first to be in the semi-final.”

Cullen is hoping for a big response from his players, as they look to rescue their season by winning the URC.

The Leinster boss has named a strong team in order to ensure there are no slip-ups against a Glasgow side, who will look to exploit any potential European hangover.

“That's the thing, it's onto the next challenge, isn't it,” Cullen added.

“You try your best to park the game, I think it'll be there in the back of our minds for the future, but great to be back here at the RDS, we haven't played here in a long time. Hopefully we'll get a big crowd.

“For the players, they're just excited to get back playing again, because it was a frustrating weekend in Marseille last weekend.

“In terms of the selection, it's trying to get the right combination, getting freshness in there. We picked up a few knocks in the course of the game and there are a few guys unavailable due to knocks. As I said, we're excited to get going again.

“We knew it would be a big challenge this week because Glasgow are a good team.

“It's a singular focus for those guys, where you're getting ready for a final and then you've a quarter-final. Regardless of the result last week it was always going to be hugely challenging in this game.

“We have huge respect for both competitions and want to put our best foot forward. It would always be a challenging week, win or lose last weekend. It's an opportunity to get out, we're at home, a lot of work went into getting into this situation where we are with a home quarter-final at the RDS.

“It's a great opportunity for the players to go out and play for each other, and put in a big performance and help get over the disappointment of last week.”