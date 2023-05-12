Leinster’s Nick McCarthy called up by the US Eagles

Nick McCarthy is joining up with the US Eagles. Photo: Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy has been called up by the United States Eagles.

The former Ireland U-20s captain is reportedly considering a move to the US to play in Major League Rugby after deciding to represent the country of his birth at senior level.

The US are in a rebuilding stage after missing out on the 2023 World Cup and have named a 54-man panel for the 2023 season which will see them play against Romania, Portugal and Georgia in August.

McCarthy is not the only Irish-born player in the squad, with Bristol Bears out-half AJ MacGinty, Rugby New York hooker Dylan Fawsitt, Chicago Hounds No 10 Luke Carty, NOLA Gold hooker Pat O’Toole, Seattle Seawolves lock Ben Mitchell and Utah Warriors prop Paul Mullen all included.

McCarthy, who spent a couple of seasons at Munster, is a former pupil of St Michael’s College who came through the Leinster Academy and is on the bench for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship semi-final at the Aviva Stadium, his 16th outing of the season.

It has been reported that Dave Kearney and Adam Byrne could be joining the Hounds next season, with Kearney and his brother Rob among the clubs’ backers.