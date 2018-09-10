Leinster's Jack McGrath suffers knee injury in training

Leinster and Ireland prop Jack McGrath is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in training.

Leinster and Ireland prop Jack McGrath is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in training.

The province confirmed this morning that McGrath has begun rehabilitation and is 'unavailable for the next weeks'.

There were no injuries suffered in the 23-31 defeat to the Scarlets on Saturday evening.

More to follow

Online Editors