Leinster's Jack McGrath suffers knee injury in training
Leinster and Ireland prop Jack McGrath is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in training.
The province confirmed this morning that McGrath has begun rehabilitation and is 'unavailable for the next weeks'.
There were no injuries suffered in the 23-31 defeat to the Scarlets on Saturday evening.
More to follow
Online Editors
Related Content
- Cullen left 'frustrated' as lack of consistency costs Leinster dearly
- Scarlets get measure of revenge on Leinster
- Watch: Leinster fall agonisingly short of a first win at the Parc y Scarlets for five years
- Watch: 'There is no bravery involved' - Luke Fitzgerald criticises Gareth Davies for sliding in knees first as James Lowe scored