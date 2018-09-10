Sport Leinster Rugby

Monday 10 September 2018

Leinster's Jack McGrath suffers knee injury in training

Jack McGrath with contact skills coach Hugh Hogan during Leinster rugby squad training at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Leinster and Ireland prop Jack McGrath is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in training.

The province confirmed this morning that McGrath has begun rehabilitation and is 'unavailable for the next weeks'.

There were no injuries suffered in the 23-31 defeat to the Scarlets on Saturday evening.

