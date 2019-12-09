Leinster's indispensables: The trio driving Leo Cullen's men towards Euro goal

It looks like Jonathan Sexton will be holed up at home with a knee injury when Leinster will be on the Interprovincial circuit, hosting Ulster in The RDS on the 20th and traveling away to Munster at Thomond Park on the 28th.

The loss of Ireland's out-half is not quite as ground-trembling to Leinster's plans as it could have been.

First, there is a stretch of clear water between the Blues and Ulster, their nearest pursuers in Conference A of the PRO14 League, in which he rarely appears.

Then, there is the five-point cushion they have to sit on in Pool 1 of the Heineken Champions Cup ahead of the return leg with Northampton on Saturday.

However, Leinster are playing for a greater reward than just the top of their Pool. They are chasing the highest seed possible to secure a home quarter-final and limit the perils of the knockout phase of the competition.

This is where the gathering of experience by Ross Byrne serves as a safety net against the main man going down.

While Sexton is Leinster's most important player, he is not the most indispensable at the moment.

It is not so much about which man goes down as which is next up for the last three rounds of Europe.

The canyon of difference in experience is wider in some positions than in others.

JOSH VAN DER FLIER

The end of Sean O'Brien's stay and the long-term knee injury to openside Dan Leavy leave limited resources in a critical specialist position.

It is just as well van der Flier has shown exemplary form, culminating in that Man of the Match impact at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

You always want reasonable cover in every slot and the next natural seven, Will Connors, has been impressive in his breakout season, even earning 'best player' accolade in Glasgow last Saturday week.

The fact remains the Blue-capped breakaway flanker is only 10 caps into his senior career.

ROBBIE HENSHAW

The Athlone man is the glue in the midfield between Sexton or Byrne and Garry Ringrose.

The re-aggravation of Joe Tomane's hamstring will cost the Wallaby six-to-eight weeks, leaving the cupboard relatively bare across the middle.

This means the improving Conor O'Brien is the next man up at inside-centre unless coach Leo Cullen would consider moving Ringrose in one to accommodate Rory O'Loughlin in the outside channel.

CIAN HEALY

The longest-tenured front-row forward shows no sign of slowing down in his 14th season.

No doubt, the 32-year-old loose-head has provided a powerful ally to hooker Ronan Kelleher at the set-piece scrum to go along with his trademark work around the park.

The return of Peter Dooley to full training this week provides competition to Edward Byrne in the rush to support Healy at The Aviva.

It is just neither Byrne, 26, or Dooley, 25, has extensive experience of starting in Europe, a serious step up on a role from the bench.

Online Editors