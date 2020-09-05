Leinster's deep pool of talent reaping some rich dividends

Sometimes in high-intensity, hard-fought games you get a passage of play that defines the real distance between the teams.

Not the state of play on the scoreboard at that time, but a snapshot that illustrates the absolute power of one side over the other. Football, Gaelic games, rugby — whatever. When you see it you know it will take a freakish turn of events to derail destiny.

We got one of those pictures in the sequence that closed the first half at the Aviva on Friday night. Interestingly it came from James Lowe missing, by a country mile, a box kick from Conor Murray. No bother.

Jack Conan cleaned it up and Leinster set off. First the journey that would take them through six phases to win a penalty — which they stuck into touch in the Munster 22 — and then another five phases to bring them under the Munster sticks, for another penalty.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen at the Aviva Stadium as his Leinster side overcame Munster in the Guinness Pro14 semi-final. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leinster head coach Leo Cullen at the Aviva Stadium as his Leinster side overcame Munster in the Guinness Pro14 semi-final. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Six of the eight Leinster forwards carried from start to finish. Conan and Cian Healy featured twice each. Andrew Porter topped the chart on this little hit parade with three.

All of them were positive carries. It’s unlikely Porter’s opposite number, Stephen Archer, will ever be asked to lumber the same sort of load.

The body language of the Munster players was instructive. They had to stand there while Johnny Sexton jerked them around another bit, deciding would he take the three points or maybe go for the scrum. There was a minute on the clock.

Hmmm, let’s see about this now. Tell you what, we’ll go for the kick.

The debate over what to do had some legitimacy. The critical factor was that Munster would have no time to restart, whatever the decision. He took the three points and the boys in blue ran off with a spring in their step. Munster had a long, hard road ahead of them.

Afterwards we asked Scott Fardy about this sequence. Its accuracy and power were impressive for a team only halfway through their third game of the restarted season. We didn’t expect him to wade in and admit that was the moment he knew Munster were beaten.

“Yes and no,” he said. “I think some things were good. We were pretty inaccurate at times and gave away penalties — myself included. We’re not quite where we need to be yet.

A lot of things to work on, so yeah, happy with some elements, but it was a mixed performance. But in finals rugby you just need a win really.”

Leinster are aiming to win a third consecutive Pro14 title. Photo by Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leinster are aiming to win a third consecutive Pro14 title. Photo by Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

Leinster are all about ‘finals rugby’. What was interesting was that Fardy referred a few times in the short conversation to what happens after the Pro14 final at the same venue on Saturday.

For players to stray beyond that old country and western classic, ‘One Game at a Time,’ was unusual. So Saracens in a fortnight, and what might happen beyond that, is on the radar.

You’d imagine the chances of Owen Farrell making the starting line in that one are slim, following his sending off for a wild, high shot in Saturday's Premiership defeat by Wasps.

The weapons Leinster will bring to those fights will be just that: more than one. Which is the key separator from Munster currently. Leinster’s starting point is Kiwi-esque in that from full-back to loosehead prop you have to be able to play.

That’s what gets you in the queue. Depending on the quality of your add-ons then you might get in the door. Once inside you look around at like-minded creatures. Lots of them.

“Yeah, well every week there’s pressure on in training,” Fardy says. “The guys who didn’t play tonight are always putting pressure on in training. Most of the time the guys that aren’t selected are putting on performances and really outdoing the starting team, and that’s what we want.

"We want that pressure. We want that contest. We want that fight within the squad for your position. It’s hard to nail down a position for anyone here.

“I don’t know if it’s the single most important thing (competition for places), but it’s very important to have such quality players within the squad.

"Everyone wants a chance to play in big games and be part of games like today, and play a semi-final, and then a final next week. And some more big games coming up in the future. Yeah, you just want to be part of those days.”

Tighthead prop is the only area of concern. Leo Cullen clearly has the hump over the way Roman Salanoa reversed from Leinster into Munster — an extra €40k on his salary probably helped — but it’s not quite crisis territory. For unbridled luxury, however, check out the back row.

When the players had left the pitch on Friday night, and the ground staff were busy doing their stuff, a handful of extras were completing a fitness hit. The group included Rhys Ruddock. Remember him? A part of Joe Schmidt’s World Cup squad less than a year ago, you could be forgiven for forgetting he’s waiting in the wings.

That’s where Josh van der Flier, another war veteran, spent most of Friday night. His place in the stand afforded him a grand view of Will Connors at work: 11 tackles and seven carries — carrying is not really his bag — is a good night’s work for the flanker who is playing out of his skin. Dan Leavy and Scott Penny are waiting patiently. So is Max Deegan at number eight, behind Conan.

On any given training day there are 45 players on duty, all of them tuned in to what’s going on and what is expected of them.

This is what creates the seamless look. So if it had been Harry Byrne, and not his brother Ross, who replaced Sexton against Munster — or indeed Ciarán Frawley, then they would have cracked on with the kicking attack from which Sexton seems to get so much satisfaction.

We saw it laid out in all its finery against Ulster last weekend. It works best when you are already in the lead, and the opposition are getting antsy about doing an overhaul.

In a nutshell it’s about putting the ball in behind your opponents from all sorts of angles. Depending on a variety of factors it might lead directly to you extending the lead. At worst if your kick-chase is well organised and your defensive line hungry, then you’ll be getting the ball back soon enough, and in a better position on the field. It is rugby by suffocation.

If it’s your team applying the pressure then it has a macabre entertainment factor.

Which brings us to Munster. They will be getting it in the neck in lots of corners this weekend, but it’s worth remembering a couple of fundamentals: they don’t have as many quality players as Leinster, so when they come up against Leinster they have to cut their cloth.

You may groan when Johann van Graan’s team box kick everything even a millimetre inside the half-way line, but it’s driven by fear.

That’s why there is a mini-celebration if the kick is successfully contested in the air. What happens next is harder to predict. Even if the ball is not won back, the rationale is that it’s not so bad because Leinster are unlikely to hurt us too much off the ball we’ve just given them. Yes, you’d love to see them venture beyond their garden gate, but Fardy has a line on that.

“The way the game is going the referees are playing a lot at the ruck at the moment, so playing in your own half is dangerous. You can concede three points with the way they’re interpreting the rucks. Unfortunately that’s the way the game is going in some ways. It’s kind of slowing the game down and we’re not getting the kind of spectacle that people want to see.”

Well, certainly if you’re in red you’re not. You can imagine their most fervent pre-match wish would have been to be within touching distance of Leinster coming round the final bend. They were.

Then they needed a lucky break, or a degree of technical proficiency which currently is beyond them, to get over the line. In these derbies it’s like watching Munster do a variation on parking the bus, hoping that when the right moment arrives they can throw it into gear and trundle off to success.

If the latter doesn’t materialise then at least they will be seen as competitive.

Statistically they are. The four previous meetings were split evenly. Each was a one-score game. But you suspect the Munster fans who tuned in on Friday night were glad they hadn’t made the journey. We had a feeling Munster would be right on the edge for this.

Their warm-up was high octane and vocal. But they were boxed up and wrapped by that lead up to half-time. Leinster, on the other hand, can’t wait to have their supporters close at hand.

“I guess as players we miss our fans and we miss people being here,” Fardy says. “I’m not going to lie: it’s not the same as having people here supporting you — both teams. We’d love to have been up in Ravenhill last week as well. We miss our fans. We miss opposite fans. We miss the noise. We’re looking forward to when everyone’s back in here watching us live.”

You wonder how far down the road they will be when that happens.