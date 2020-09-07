Leinster welcome James Ryan back to full fitness ahead of Pro14 final against Ulster

Leinster will be able to call upon Ireland star James Ryan for Saturday's Guinness Pro14 final against Ulster.

The second-row damaged his shoulder during pre-season, but returned to training ahead of schedule and has proven his fitness ahead of the Aviva Stadium showdown.

The news will be welcomed by coach Leo Cullen who needs to manage his squad in the coming weeks, with the Heineken Cup quarter-final against Saracens looming large seven days after the Ulster clash.

21-year-old Ryan Baird has stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and came off the bench to good effect against Munster last Friday, with experienced pair Devin Toner and Scott Fardy starting the game.

Jordan Larmour is following the return to play protocols after suffering a suspected concussion against Munster on Friday night. Rob Kearney is on standby if he fails to make it, with his brother Dave unlikely to be fit in time.

Leinster are likely to keep Tadhg Furlong (back) back for another week to make sure he's right for the visit of the European champions, while they will also assess Dan Leavy (knee) before making a call on his availability.

There is no need to rush the Ireland flanker's return given the form of Will Connors and Josh van der Flier who are competing for the No 7 shirt this weekend.

Fergus McFadden is making progress on his calf, but won't be available this week.

