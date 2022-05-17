Leinster trio on shortlist for EPCR European Player of the Year award

Leinster players, from left, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris and Tommy O'Brien after their side's victory in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win over Leicester Tigers. Doris and Van der Flier have been shortlisted for the EPCR European Player of the Year award along with James Lowe

Leinster trio Josh van der Flier, James Lowe and Caelan Doris have made the five-man shortlist for the European Rugby Player of the Year award, governing body ECPR said on Tuesday.

Back row pair Doris and Van der Flier as well as left wing Lowe played crucial roles in four-time Champions Cup winners Leinster's progress to this year's final.

La Rochelle, who will play Leinster in next weekend's showpiece in Marseille, were represented by captain Gregory Alldritt who made a try-scoring contribution in Sunday's narrow semi-final win over Racing 92.

Last year's winner Antoine Dupont, who plays for Toulouse, rounded off the shortlist, having guided France to their first Grand Slam and Six Nations title since 2010 in March.

The winner of the award - the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy - will be announced following the Champions Cup final at the Stade Velodrome on 28 May.

2022 EPCR European Player of the Year shortlist

Caelan Doris (Leinster Rugby)

James Lowe (Leinster Rugby)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby)

Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle)

Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

Judging panel

Alan Quinlan (two-time Heineken Champions Cup winner / Virgin Media), Erik Bonneval (beIN Sports), Bryan Habana (two-time Heineken Champions Cup winner), Lee McKenzie (Channel 4), Dimitri Yachvili (EPCR Challenge Cup winner / France Télévisions).

Roll of Honour

2021: Antoine Dupont (Stade Toulousain)

2020: Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)

2019: Alex Goode (Saracens)

2018: Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92)

2017: Owen Farrell (Saracens)

2016: Maro Itoje (Saracens)

2015: Nick Abendanon (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

2014: Steffon Armitage (RC Toulon)

2013: Jonny Wilkinson (RC Toulon)

2012: Rob Kearney (Leinster Rugby)

2011: Sean O’Brien (Leinster Rugby)

2010: Ronan O’Gara (Munster Rugby – best player of first 15 years of European club rugby)