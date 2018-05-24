Leinster trio have recovered from injury and will return to bolster the Blues' double bid
Leinster will have Jonathan Sexton, Isa Nacewa and Dan Leavy back on board for their bid to complete an unprecedented European Cup-PRO14 League double.
Sexton and Leavy were omitted from last weekend’s PRO14 semi-final, while Nacewa went off injured. That sparked concerns about the trio’s availability for Saturday’s Aviva Stadium clash.
The Scarlets will get the chance to land their heavy shots on out-half Sexton, now that he has recovered from the calf injury which compromised his kicking against Racing 92 in the Champions Cup final.
Leavy has come through the tests on his hamstring, leaving coach Leo Cullen with decisions to make in the back row. Nacewa has shaken off a calf injury to put his hat in the ring to start.
Meanwhile, Joe Schmidt’s 32-man Ireland squad to travel to Australia for three tests includes the uncapped Leinster out-half Ross Byrne and Scarlets’ Tadhg Beirne.
Online Editors
