Leinster trio have recovered from injury and will return to bolster the Blues' double bid

Independent.ie

Leinster will have Jonathan Sexton, Isa Nacewa and Dan Leavy back on board for their bid to complete an unprecedented European Cup-PRO14 League double.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/leinster-rugby/leinster-trio-have-recovered-from-injury-and-will-return-to-bolster-the-blues-double-bid-36941336.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36941335.ece/d931d/AUTOCROP/h342/JS%204.jpg