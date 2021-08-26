Leinster to welcome 1,600 fans to Donnybrook for the Women's Interpros

LEINSTER will have the backing of up to 1,600 fans for their Vodafone Interprovincial Championship games against Munster and Ulster as they look to defend their title.

The province has confirmed that Energia Park has been granted test status by the government, with Leinster season ticket holders able to attend free of charge. Remaining tickets will cost €12 for adults and €6 for children.

Leinster kick off their campaign away to Connacht this Saturday, before welcoming Ulster and Munster in their remaining games.

All the games will be broadcast live on TG4, but the internationals will not be involved as a result of the World Cup qualifiers kicking off next month.

There will be restrictions in place at the Donnybrook venue.

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series 2021 – Fixtures:

Saturday August 28

Connacht v Leinster, The Sportsground, 2.45pm (TG4)

Ulster v Munster, Kingspan Stadium, 5.00pm (TG4, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday September 4

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 5pm (TG4, BBC iPlayer)

Munster v Connacht, Musgrave Park, 7.30pm (TG4)

Saturday September 11

Connacht v Ulster, Energia Park, 5pm (TG4, BBC iPlayer)

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 7.30pm (TG4)