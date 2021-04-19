Leinster still waiting on government response to plan for fans to return to RDS

Leinster hope to have fans back at the RDS before the end of the season. Image credit: Sportsfile

LEINSTER Rugby has yet to receive a decision on its proposal to use antigen testing to facilitate the return of supporters to the RDS.

On April 9, the province submitted what it described as detailed plans to hold a ‘proof of concept’ event as early as May that would see 2,000 fans attend a Rainbow Cup match having taken the tests at the venue earlier in the same day.

The province has the support of the IRFU and submitted the plans as “a direct response to the Government’s Rapid Testing Group’s recommendation to immediately implement antigen trial events”.

Considering the devastating financial impact of sport continuing behind closed doors, the eyes of clubs and sporting organisations across the country are on the submission in the hope that Leinster’s test succeeds.

However, a statement from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media this evening said the submission remains under review and any return of supporters would have to be in line with the overall Covid-19 plan.

“In the Recovery and Resilience Plan 2020-2021: Plan for Living with COVID-19, the Government agreed that guidance would be developed with the relevant sectors for very large purpose built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) to take account of size and different conditions for larger events,” the statement read.

“In respect of outdoor sports stadia, the Department of Sport convened a working group with representatives from Sport Ireland and the three main field sports, supported by an external occupational health and safety consultant.

“The working group has submitted proposed guidelines for consideration and approval by Government.

“The guidelines have been considered by the Expert Group on Return to Sport and were reviewed by the Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers and Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin.

“It is recognised that to begin to work towards significant attendances at large sporting events, we will need to convene a number of smaller test events. It is vital to note that these test events and later events could proceed only subject to the public health restrictions being in force at the time.

“The Department can confirm receipt of a proposal involving spectators at a Leinster Rugby Event which will be examined in consultation with the relevant public health authorities.

“It will be considered in light of the report on the return of spectators and when epidemiological circumstances allow.”

Online Editors