| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leinster still team to beat as South Africans beef up action

United Rugby Championship hoping for a more competitive league than ever

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
Simon Zebo Expand

Close

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Simon Zebo

Simon Zebo

/

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Another new dawn beckons for rugby in these parts with clubs, supporters and sponsors alike all hoping that tournament organisers have come up with the right formula.

The United Rugby Championship (URC) begins this coming Friday, as South Africa’s four major franchises, the Lions, Bulls, Sharks and Stormers, join the northern hemisphere party in a 16-team competition.

The pandemic wreaked havoc with last season’s plans, but this is a fresh start for everyone, and with that, the URC should be given every chance to prove it can be a success.

Most Watched

Privacy