Leinster still team to beat as South Africans beef up action

Another new dawn beckons for rugby in these parts with clubs, supporters and sponsors alike all hoping that tournament organisers have come up with the right formula.

The United Rugby Championship (URC) begins this coming Friday, as South Africa’s four major franchises, the Lions, Bulls, Sharks and Stormers, join the northern hemisphere party in a 16-team competition.

The pandemic wreaked havoc with last season’s plans, but this is a fresh start for everyone, and with that, the URC should be given every chance to prove it can be a success.

New laws, including the 50:22 (if a player kicks the ball from inside their own half and it bounces inside the opposition 22 before going into touch, the attacking team will throw into the lineout) have been introduced, which will add another layer of intrigue to the new-look league.

The absence of the Springbok stars for much of the early part of the season due to the Rugby Championship is unfortunate, but as it is, there will be plenty of talent on show, as Leinster look to assume their dominance by winning a fifth title on the bounce.

The South African sides should improve the competitiveness of a league that has often struggled, so let’s take a look at how the provinces are shaping up.

CONNACHT

Players in: Alex Wootton (Munster), Mack Hansen (Brumbies), Leva Fifta (Grenoble), Shayne Bolton (Shimlas), Greg McGrath, Sam Illo (Leinster), Oran McNulty, Cian Prendergast, Dylan Tierney-Martin (promoted from Academy).

Quinn Roux (Toulon), Seán O’Brien (Exeter), Stephen Kerins (Ealing), Conor Kenny (Newcastle), Stephen Fitzgerald, Paddy McAllister, Cillian Gallagher, Seán O’Brien (retired), Conor Dean, Colm de Buitléar (released).

Last season (PRO16): 2nd Conference B.

Prospects: There have been major changes off the pitch over the summer, as Andy Friend shuffles his pack ahead of his fourth season in charge.

The Australian has a new-look coaching ticket on board, as Limerick duo Mossy Lawler (attack and skills) and Colm Tucker (defence) are promoted from the Academy, with Pete Wilkins switching from defence to attack, while South African Dewald Senekal (forwards) joins from Grenoble.

On the playing front, Quinn Roux is a major loss, so a lot will be expected of Fijian international Leva Fifta, who has been brought in to add bulk.

There is an exciting group of emerging talent led by the likes Niall Murray and Cian Prendergast, but the injured Denis Buckley will be missed, so there will be a big onus on the experienced players such as Jack Carty and Ultan Dillane to step it up. With so many new voices in the backroom team, much will depend on how quickly Connacht can adapt to the changes and gel as on.

One to watch: Sam Illo (tighthead). A standout performer for Ireland in this year’s U-20s Six Nations, the Old Wesley product is a powerful ball-carrier, who looks to have a bright future, as he embarks on his first professional contract.

Title odds: 80/1.

LEINSTER

Players in: Michael Ala’alatoa (Crusaders), Nick McCarthy (Munster), Tom Clarkson, David Hawkshaw, Michael Milne (Academy).

Players out: Rowan Osborne, Paddy Patterson (Munster), Cian Kelleher (Ealing), Greg McGrath, Sam Illo (Connacht), Hugh O’Sullivan (London Irish), Michael Bent (Taranaki), Scott Fardy (retired).

Last season: Winners.

Prospects: Leinster’s quest to add a fifth star to their jersey ended in disappointment, but they have a chance to win a fifth consecutive domestic title this season. Once again, Leo Cullen’s men are the team to beat.

Hugh Hogan (contact skills) is a significant loss to the backroom team, while so too is Scott Fardy (retired), who played a vital role, particularly when the internationals were away.

Michael Ala’alatoa looks like a shrewd acquisition – it will be interesting to see what impact the Samoan tighthead’s arrival has on his fellow props.

Johnny Sexton turned 36 over the summer and having spent it at home rather than in South Africa with the Lions, the talismanic skipper will feel like he has a point to prove, as will James Ryan. Leinster’s depth remains the envy of the URC and although it may not be as strong as previous seasons, it will take something special to stop them reclaiming their title.

One to watch: Jamie Osborne (centre/full-back). There is real excitement about the versatile 19-year-old from Naas. A classy runner, Osborne impressed for the Ireland U-20s after playing six times for Leinster last season.

Title odds: 4/6 .

MUNSTER

Players in: Simon Zebo (Racing), Jason Jenkins (Toyota Verblitz), Rowan Osborne, Paddy Patterson (Leinster), Declan Moore (Sydney University), Jake Flannery, James French, Seán French, Ben Healy, John Hodnett, Thomas Ahern, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly, Josh Wycherley (Academy).

Players out: JJ Hanrahan (Clermont), James Cronin (Biarritz), Rhys Marshall (North Harbour), Nick McCarthy (Leinster), Alex Wootton (Connacht), Billy Holland, CJ Stander, Tommy O’Donnell (retired).

Last season: Runners-up.

Prospects: Last season’s final defeat to Leinster will still hurt, as Munster’s long wait for a trophy now stretches into its eleventh year. Expectations are high, as Johann van Graan aims to end the drought in his fifth season at the helm.

The coaching ticket is settled, while the return of Simon Zebo will get the Munster faithful off their seats.

The luckless RG Snyman is crucial to Van Graan’s plan, but having endured such a horrific time with injury, it remains to be seen how long it takes him to return to his peak.

Damian de Allende’s Springboks’ commitments mean he is set to be unavailable until December, while his compatriot Jason Jenkins has been signed to beef up the pack in light of CJ Stander’s retirement. With a plethora of exciting young players now in the senior squad and Joey Carbery fully fit, fans are excited about what lies ahead. However, ironing out the kinks within the game-plan remains paramount.

One to watch: Thomas Ahern (lock). Injuries haven’t been kind to the supremely talented Waterford man and while Munster have opted to blood him slowly, fans will be hoping this is the season the 22-year-old breaks through.

Title odds: 9/2.

ULSTER

Players in: Duane Vermeulen (Bulls), Mick Kearney (Zebre), Aaron Sexton, Nathan Doak, Tom Stewart, Ethan McIlroy, Callum Reid, David McCann, Cormac Izuchukwu (Academy).

Players out: Alby Mathewson, Kyle McCall (released), Matt Faddes (Otago), Bill Johnston (Ealing), Adam McBurney (Edinburgh), Hayden Hyde (Harlequins).

Last season: 2nd (Conference A).

Prospects: It has been too long since Ulster got their hands on a trophy and they will be up against it in their quest to put that right this season.

Even at 35 and arriving after the November Tests, Duane Vermeulen is a game-changing signing, who will seriously enhance the Ulster pack.

Dan McFarland could have done without losing Dwayne Peel from his backroom team, but he will be hoping that Dan Soper, who has done excellent work with many of the province’s young players, can add something different to the attack.

In a very interesting move, McFarland has turned to the man credited with helping maintain the Limerick hurlers’ place at the top table, as Mikey Kiely comes on board as athletic performance coach. Changing sports will be a tricky challenge, but if Kiely can have anything like the same impact with Ulster, then it could prove to be a masterstroke by McFarland.

A lack of punch up front has been a problem in the past, and it could be again until Vermeulen arrives, as Ulster look to find a way to win their first title since 2006.

One to watch: Nathan Doak (scrum-half). Doak will hope to build on a fine summer with the Ireland U-20s. A strong all-round skill-set, he can run the game from nine, thanks to his tactical nous he gets from dad Neil – former Ulster coach and player.

Title odds: 8/1.

Explainer: The URC’s format

- Sixteen teams across five nations will compete in a single league table for 18 rounds.

- Four regional pools (Irish, Welsh, South African, Italian and Scottish) have been implemented in order to ensure derbies remain.

- The top eight teams will advance to the URC quarter-finals followed by semi-finals and final.

- Teams will be seeded from 1 to 8 to decipher home advantage for the knockout stages.

- The top-ranked side in each of the four regional pools will automatically qualify for next season’s Champions Cup, along with the next four highest-ranked sides in the 16-team end-of-season table.