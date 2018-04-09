Leinster star Jordan Larmour on course for Champions Cup semi-final return

Jordan Larmour is on course to make it back from injury for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against the Scarlets.

The Boy Wonder has to come through further exertions on the leg problem that ruled him out of the European quarter-final against Saracens, and is now back in contention for Benetton Treviso next Saturday in the Guinness PRO 14.

"He should be in the frame for next week, we hope," said coach Leo Cullen. "He is back running, he is due to integrate back into the team at the start of the week.

"If he comes through okay, he should be involved in the game." Before injury halted his progress, Larmour was enjoying a sensational season after catapulting onto the national stage following a series of scintillating inter-provincial displays around the Christmas period.

His club form earned him a place in the Leinster team for the crucial end-of-pool encounters against Montpellier and Glasgow in the Champions Cup, before he was called into the Ireland squad for the Six Nations. Larmour won his first cap against Italy at Lansdowne Road, and was part of the squad that claimed the Grand Slam with a memorable win against England at Twickenham on St Patrick's Day.

Online Editors