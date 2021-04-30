Leinster squad to quarantine in hotel on arrival home from La Rochelle

Leinster players will have to quarantine in a hotel for five nights on their return from Sunday's clash with La Rochelle

Leinster's players will be subject to five nights of hotel quarantine when they return from La Rochelle on Sunday, but the province have been granted an exemption that will allow them train fully and fulfil their fixture against Connacht on Saturday week.

Independent.ie understands that the players, management and support staff will spend five nights in a hotel and will then do a further five nights of restricting their movements at home, subject to passing a PCR test.

Under Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine rules, passengers arriving from France have to spend 11 nights in a hotel and Leinster have been in high level negotiations with Sport Ireland and the government to find a compromise that wouldn't force them tocall off the Connacht game.

Last week, Six Nations organisers switched the Ireland women's team game against Italy to Dublin to avoid the largely amateur squad the quarantine period, but with Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle scheduled for the Stade Marcel Deflandre there was no chance of avoiding it for Leinster.

"Upon their return from France and in compliance with directives agreed with Sport Ireland, Leinster Rugby will enter a period of quarantine," a Leinster spokesperson said.

"During this period Leinster Rugby have been granted a high performance sport exemption to train and play their Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup fixture scheduled for the 8th May."