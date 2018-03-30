Leinster spring selection surprise as Leo Cullen rejigs back row for Saracens clash

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is set to make an unexpected positional change to his forward pack for Sunday's blockbuster Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens.

It is understood former Australian international Scott Fardy, signed as a second row, is in line for a start at blindside flanker in what has been billed as the game of the season.

This means Ireland locks James Ryan and Devin Toner would start in the middle row, giving Leinster a minimum of three first class lineout options. In fact, it increases to four with the inclusion of the agile Jordi Murphy.

Read more - Comment: There's a lot of euphoria around Leinster right now - they are ten points up before Saracens game kicks off Impressive cameos off the bench for Ireland in the Six Nations have earned Murphy a berth at number eight in a back row completed by openside Dan Leavy, who was a key performer in the recent Grand Slam-winning campaign.

A late fitness test on Sean O’Brien this morning will determine whether he will be announced in the replacements at noon alongside the fit-again Rhys Ruddock. Should the Tullow Tank fail to make it, the slot will go to out-and-out number eight Max Deegan.

Online Editors