Leinster set for more upheaval with Stuart Lancaster in line for Racing 92 move

Speculation is mounting that Stuart Lancaster is set to end his successful tenure with Leinster by joining Racing 92 at the end of the season.

Lancaster has long been linked with a move to the Parisian giants, who appear to have stepped up their pursuit of the man they have identified to lead the club forward.

According to recent reports in France and closer to home, Lancaster has been lined up to take over from Racing's current head coach Laurent Travers.

With Travers expected to take on more of a director of rugby role, the big-spending Racing are in the market for a head/senior coach to have a hands-on role with the team.

Lancaster has had a hugely positive impact at Leinster since he joined the club in 2016, and while he is under contract until the end of the season, Racing have made their move to lure the highly-regarded 52-year-old to Paris.

Should Lancaster decide to seek a fresh challenge in the Top 14, he would leave a major void at Leinster, where he is very popular among both the players and staff.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is also out of contract next summer, and although he has a rolling deal agreement, these are uncertain times for the province, who have already recently lost Felipe Contepomi and Denis Leamy from their backroom team.

Cullen is due to speak to the media tomorrow ahead of Leinster's URC clash with Benetton at the RDS on Friday, with Lancaster's future set to be a major topic of conversation.

Lancaster has rebuilt his reputation in Dublin following England's disastrous home World Cup in 2015, so much so that he is now one of the most sought-after coaches in world rugby.

Having regularly been linked with jobs back home in the Premiership, Racing are believed to have made Lancaster a very strong offer to join them next season.

Racing are also reportedly lining up All Blacks out-half Beauden Barrett after next year's World Cup, with talented young France out-half Matthieu Jalibert also said to be of major interest to the Parisian giants.