Leinster score six tries as fringe players make a mark in dominant win over Chile

An inexperienced Leinster side impressed with a dominant 37-point victory over Chile at Energia Park.

Tries by Lee Barron (2), Cormac Foley, Andrew Smith, Liam Turner and Sean O’Brien, and some fine kicking by Player of the Match Charlie Tector helped the province to a comprehensive win over Los Condores, who are preparing for their first World Cup next Autumn.

Leinster were superb in the scrums and lineouts, and limited Chile to very few chances throughout the uncapped friendly, as several players staked their claim ahead of next week’s United Rugby Championship clash against Glasgow.

Chile were backed by jubilant support in Donnybrook for their first-ever match in Ireland, but found themselves out of their depth against Leo Cullen’s side. They opened the scoring on five minutes, but failed to score after that, and have much to improve on ahead of next year’s World Cup in France where they face England and Argentina in Pool D.

The visitors put pressure on in the early stages when a dropped ball by Rob Russell forced a turnover. A terrific interchange by Ignacio Silva and Martin Sigren allowed Chile to gain ground, before Ben Brownlee prevented an almost certain try with a fine tackle.

Chile were first on the scoreboard in Donnybrook. Santiago Videla made no mistake with a close-range penalty, but that was as good as it got for the visitors, who were to concede 40 unanswered points afterwards.

The hosts soon settled and charged over the line inside the opening 10 minutes straight from the lineout when 21-year-old Barron got the vital touch before Tector missed the conversion.

A terrific kick forward by Smith forced Chile inside their own 22 on 15 minutes, which proved vital as Leinster hooker Barron touched down for the second time, in a carbon copy of the opening try.

The floodgates soon opened for Cullen’s side. Brownlee won a turnover and allowed Ireland U-20 cap Foley to set off on a magical run past five Chile shirts, as the scrum-half got his second try for Leinster.

Tector nailed the conversion as the hosts opened up a 16-point lead midway through the first half.

After a torrid start to the friendly, Chile almost found their first try through Lukas Carvallo, but captain Turner produced an excellent last-ditch tackle to deny the try.

Matias Garafulic received a yellow card for a poor challenge on Barron, and Smith should have added a fourth try but fumbled the ball metres out five minutes before the break.

The academy graduate made no mistake moments later though. A sweet pass by Chris Cosgrave allowed Smith to touch down his first try for the province and the hosts entered the break 23 points in front.

Leinster picked up where they left off after the break, as a terrific lay-off by Brownlee set Turner away and he touched down underneath the posts before Tector added the conversion.

A poor Chile kick allowed Cormac Daly to catch, before a cool jink by Mick McCarthy set up back-row O’Brien who scored his first try for his province on 50 minutes.

Chile enjoyed their first decent spell of possession on the hour mark, but failed to threaten the Leinster rear guard. The South Americans displayed sloppy ball control and passing on several occasions.

The hosts emptied the bench, as Dublin University’s Thomas Connolly and Colm Hogan were introduced, meaning all four AIL players shared the pitch in the second half, after Clontarf’s Cormac Daly and Terenure’s Conall Boomer were named to start.

Chile’s Clemente Saavedra brushed Cormac Foley aside with ease and charged down the right wing late on, but Boomer got back in time to deny a late Chile consolation try.

Leinster should have added a seventh try on 76 minutes, as a beautiful cross field pass by Sam Prendergast found Smith on the left wing, who again dropped the ball at the vital moment metres from the line.

Tempers boiled over late on, but Leinster saw the win out comfortably, and have URC clashes with Glasgow and Ulster next.

Some players have given Cullen food for thought in the months ahead, after a dominant performance in Donnybrook.

LEINSTER: Cosgrave; Russell (Hogan 41), Turner (Prendergast 48), Brownlee (King 48), Smith; Tector (Lasisi 79), Foley (McCarthy 58, Foley 73); Milne (Hanan 41), Barron (McKee 45), Clarkson (Connolly 45); Deeney, Daly; Ruddock (Penny 41), Boomer, O’Brien.

Reps: McKee, Hanan, Connolly, Molony, Penny, McCarthy, Prendergast, Hogan, Lasisi.

CHILE: Videla; Carvallo (Fernandez 46), Garafulic, Armstrong, Moltedo (Larenas 66); Warnken, Herrero (Videla 59); Lues (Carrasco 58), Escobar (Dussaillant 53), Gurruchaga; Huete (Martinez 53), Eissmann; Sigren, Saavedra (Milesi 48), Silva.

Reps: Dussalliant, Carrasco, Dittus, Oedero, Martinez, Milesi, Videla, Fernandez, Bohme, Larenas.

REF: P Martin.