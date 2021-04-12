Leinster Rugby want antigen tests to get spectators back to RDS as early as May

Currently matches can go ahead, but specators are not allowed. Picture: Sportsfile

Leinster Rugby have submitted a plan to the Government to assess the use of rapid antigen testing to allow for the safe return of spectators to matches.

If the plan were accepted, fans could return to the RDS arena as soon as May according to Leinster Rugby CEO Mick Dawson.

“If we are allowed to have social gatherings, that an antigen testing could be done on the morning of a match, or the morning of a concert, or the morning of going to a cinema or something like that,” he told RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime.

“And you would then get a text message on your phone to say you had a negative test and you’d be able to go to the match that evening.

“We’re suggesting that if we got permission, we could do this sometime in May.”

Read More

As for some of the finer details as to how this would work, Mr Dawson added that close to 10pc of the stadium could be filled.

“The RDS Stadium holds about 18,500 people, and we’re suggesting the pilot scheme would be for about 2,000 people who would get tested on the morning of a match, and then follow up by being able to go to the match that evening,” he said.

“We have four stands in the RDS, so we’re suggesting there would be 500 people in each stand. Two tickets together, both people from the same bubble, both testing negative would be able to go to the match.

“They’d wear masks and they’d be two metres social distancing.”

He also added that people attending the match together in the same bubble would be required to provide some evidence.

“We’d be looking for proof they’re both in the same hospital but I think there would be an element of trust in it as well because it’s difficult to test as well,” he said.

“If one of them tested positive, neither of them could go to the match. And if there were a positive test, we would communicate with those people, we would either give them a PCR test in the RDS or recommend they go to the HSE.”

Health officials throughout the pandemic have warned that one of the major issues with propagating Covid-19 is travel, with increased mobility usually leading to an increase in the number of people contracting the virus.

In regards to how this concern would be addressed and crowding in the antigen testing centre would be avoided, Mr Dawson said that: “My understanding is that certainly for the testing everybody would not be arriving at seven o’clock. You would get an appointment to arrive at seven, 7.10, 7.20 and so forth.”

He added that: “The RDS is situated in the middle of a number of roads so we would see these crowds dispersing very quickly throughout the city.”

For now, the plan - which has received support from the Irish Rugby Football Union, the Football Association of Ireland and the GAA - will be examined by the Government before any further progress is made.

Read More

Irish Independent