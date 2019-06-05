Leinster Rugby have confirmed that they have completed their investigation into an alleged incident that claimed one of the club's Academy players was knocked unconscious when punched by a former player.

Leinster Rugby conclude investigation into alleged incident 'to the satisfaction of all parties'

The alleged incident in question occurred on Sunday May 26 when Leinster were celebrating their PRO14 title win over Glasgow Warriors.

The young Leinster player is said to have made a "full recovery" and as far as the club are concerned, the matter is now closed.

In a statement released to Independent.ie, Leinster Rugby said:

"Leinster Rugby is aware of an alleged incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday 26th May 2019 involving one of our Academy players and a former Leinster Rugby employee.

"An internal investigation was carried out by Leinster Rugby, which has concluded to the satisfaction of all parties and as a result we will not be making any further comment on the incident other than to confirm that the player in question received medical attention and that he has made a full recovery."

A separate investigation is ongoing into claims, that on a different night, a Leinster player, who is a currently an IRFU employee urinated on a man in a pub.

Online Editors