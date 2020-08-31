Leinster not ruling Ryan, Furlong and Leavy out of Munster semi-final

Tadhg Furlong could make his return from injury against Munster in the PRO14 semi-final. Issued by Sportsfile on behalf of Leinster Rugby/adidas

Having rested the entire starting XV that started against Munster for last weekend's win over Ulster, Leinster coach Leo Cullen could be able to call upon a trio of fit-again Grand Slam winners for Friday night's Guinness PRO14 semi-final against the Reds.

The eastern province are assessing the health Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Dan Leavy and will make a final call on their availability by Thursday's team announcement.

If results go their way, this is the first of four knock-out matches over successive weekends for Cullen's charges as the 2019/20 season nears its conclusion, and he must weigh up whether to risk his big guns or if they can be held back for another week.

Ryan damaged his shoulder in pre-season and has made a quicker than expected recovery, while Leavy has been out for 18 months since he suffered major knee damage against Ulster in March 2019.

Both players took part in Leinster's warm-up last Saturday night and came through without any further injury.

Furlong was withdrawn from the initial Munster match with a back problem and Andrew Porter did well in his absence.

Although Ryan Baird performed brilliantly in open play, Cullen may look to Ryan to add some surety to Leinster's breakdown work while Leavy has a job on his hands to break into the match-day 23 given the form of a host of back-rows.

Josh van der Flier is likely to start, but Will Connors and Scott Penny both impressed last weekend while Caelen Doris and Max Deegan have both become mainstays while Leavy was injured.

Rhys Ruddock is fit again after returning off the bench against Ulster, while Fergus McFadden has stepped up his recovery and while he won't play this weekend he may yet get a Leinster send-off.

Dave Kearney definitely misses out which may open the door for his brother Rob to start at full-back, with Jordan Larmour moving to the wing.

Online Editors