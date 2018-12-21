Leinster name much-changed team to face Connacht as Leo Cullen targets Munster showdown at Thomond Park
Leo Cullen has made 12 changes to his Leinster team to face Connacht on Saturday night, with the Champions Cup and PRO 14 champions set to name a strong side to take on Munster at Thomond Park the following weekend.
Adam Byrne, Dan Leavy and Rory O'Loughlin are the three survivors from Leinster's European win against Bath, with Cullen opting to rotate his side for the first festive inter-pro.
Rhys Ruddock will captain the side from blindside flanker, with Ross Byrne to line up at out-half. Leinster's selection opens the door for players like Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy and Garry Ringrose to feature against Munster at Thomond Park on December 29.
For Connacht, Andy Friend has recalled Ireland internationals Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Finlay Bealham for the trip to the RDS.
Leinster
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Adam Byrne
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Conor O’Brien
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Peter Dooley
2. Bryan Byrne
3. Michael Bent
4. Mick Kearney
5. Scott Fardy
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Dan Leavy
8. Caelan Doris.
Replacements
16. Seán Cronin
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Max Deegan
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Noel Reid.
Connacht
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Tom Farrell
11. Darragh Leader
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade
1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Jarrad Butler (Capt)
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Paul Boyle.
Replacements
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Peter McCabe
18. Dominic Robertson McCoy
19. James Cannon
20. Eoghan Masterson
21. James Mitchell
22. David Horwitz
23. Bundee Aki.
