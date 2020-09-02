| 16.2°C Dublin

Leinster must get back-row right to keep double alive

Selecting the correct trio - from the brilliant options available - is a key step in beating Munster on Friday

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Back-row depth is a major strength of Leinster's over the course of a long and grinding season, but in this unique four-week window it will come into its own.

On Monday, Stuart Lancaster nonchalantly listed off all of the options available to the team in a press call in what was something of a show of strength.

After lockdown, all of them are fit and available and it is a formidable contingent of players. They can only pick three to start with up to two on the bench, meaning at least two internationals will find themselves watching from home.