Leinster must get back-row right to keep double alive

Back-row depth is a major strength of Leinster's over the course of a long and grinding season, but in this unique four-week window it will come into its own.

On Monday, Stuart Lancaster nonchalantly listed off all of the options available to the team in a press call in what was something of a show of strength.

After lockdown, all of them are fit and available and it is a formidable contingent of players. They can only pick three to start with up to two on the bench, meaning at least two internationals will find themselves watching from home.

The quality is undeniable, but there is a need to get the blend right for each game and there are a number of factors the selectors will consider before naming their trio at noon tomorrow.

The first is form and the coach insisted that training-ground performance will count for a lot in the days to come.

The second is the way Leinster want to play the game, which brings into the equation the third key issue of the make-up of the opposition's back-five.

Lastly, there is the acknowledgement that there are more battles to come. Leinster can't say it publicly, but if they get it right they are in for four weeks of bruising matches in a row and while each one is a knockout match they will have to implement some form of squad management as they go.

The simple way to approach it would be to reinstate the back-row that started against Munster the Saturday before last.

Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan were all given last weekend off and trained together with this match in mind last Friday.

And yet, the team that beat Ulster included some big performers - most notably Will Connors who continues to build his own case for inclusion.

The Kildare man might already be an international by now if Covid-19 hadn't shut down the Six Nations and, while he hasn't played a Heineken Champions Cup minute yet, he is looking more and more like the real deal every time he plays.

Capacity

Connors is noted for his chop tackling, but he also has the capacity to dominate a collision that sets him apart.

His low trajectory cuts opponents off at the knees and allows others to get in over the ball, but his big hits can also unsettle the other team and swing the momentum of a game in his side's favour.

Accommodating Connors in the team would displace Van der Flier who himself brings a high-energy approach that helps Leinster play at the tempo they want to play at.

When you consider that most of Munster's players saw action on Sunday, Leinster may look to run the legs off their rivals in the hope of it paying dividends late on and if that's the tactic then Van der Flier's energy will be crucial.

Of course, there is now the case of Dan Leavy to consider. Although he has worn the No 6 and 8 jerseys for Leinster, he was their best openside before his injury.

Given the stakes and the form of his rivals, it is hard to see how they can accommodate a player who has not played for 18 months and yet there must be some temptation given the Grand Slam winner's capacity to be his team's physical leader.

Doris has taken up much of the slack in that regard over the last year and is an almost certain starter.

With Rhys Ruddock injured for the opener against Munster, he slipped into the blindside jersey with ease which allowed Conan to come into the No 8 shirt for the first time since he got injured at the 2019 World Cup.

Doris' height and athleticism will be a big consideration as Leinster look to negate Munster's ability at the lineout.

Their ability to pressurise and disrupt Rónan Kelleher's throw was a major factor in the first game and Leinster need strong options to negate the threat posed by Peter O'Mahony in particular.

Another option is to redeploy Wallaby Scott Fardy on the blindside, which would allow them to play Devin Toner and James Ryan or Ryan Baird in the second-row.

The timing of Ruddock's injury could cost the vice-captain. If Doris does continue on the blindside, then Conan would be the No 8 with Max Deegan likely to start on the bench.

They may repeat the trick from two weeks ago and pick a six-forwards/two backs split in reserve when Deegan and Connors provided cover.

Deegan is well capable of rolling up his sleeves and coming on to affect the game. Two years ago it was his turnover that won this fixture for Leinster, so he knows his role.

Josh Murphy and Scott Penny are almost certain to miss out, but could step in with ease.

The resources are impressive, but it's getting the blend that's important. Most likely, they'll pick the same three again but there's a growing sense that Connors may come in and the presence of Leavy complicates matters more.