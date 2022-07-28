LEINSTER have appointed Google executive Shane Nolan as their new chief executive.

The Meath native will replace retiring CEO Mick Dawson in November having held the role of Managing Director, New Business Sales for the EMEA region at the tech firm for the past five years.

Nolan has a rugby background, having attended Castleknock College and NUIG. He played for the Connacht U-20s, before playing for Navan and he is a Leinster season ticket holder.

"I am thrilled and honoured to be taking on the role of Leinster Rugby CEO," he said in a club statement.

"Leinster is a powerhouse in its field, both on and off the pitch, thanks to the brilliant leadership of Mick and all of the outstanding team at Leinster Rugby.

"I am excited to work with everyone in the organisation as we look to embark on the next stage of development and success."

The experienced Dawson, who has been CEO for 21 years, will continue in the role until Nolan takes over in what Leinster hope will be a seamless transition.

Leinster will hope that Nolan's commercial strength will help the province grow, while the delivery of the RDS stadium project will be a key focus for the new man.

His lack of experience in the rugby administration side of the business is compensated by the presence of Guy Easterby in the role of Head of Rugby Operations and Leo Cullen's broad remit as coach.

Their current priority will be securing the future of Stuart Lancaster who is being courted by Racing 92.

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts welcomed the appointment.

"Shane was a stand-out candidate in a very strong field of applicants," he said.

"Shane’s impressive senior leadership experience, rugby background and passion for the game will provide Leinster Rugby with another great leader following on from the departure of Mick Dawson.

"I look forward to working with Shane in the months and years ahead, and wish him every success as we thank Mick for all that he has done for Leinster and Irish rugby."