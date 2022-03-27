Leinster linked with move for ex-All Blacks centre Charlie Ngatai

LEINSTER are poised to add Charlie Ngatai to their squad for next season after the former All Black centre reportedly turned down a contract extension at Top 14 side Lyon.

According to local media in the French city, the club expected the one-cap New Zealander to commit his future after four years but his head has been turned by the four-time European champions.

Ngatai won 12 caps for the Maori All Blacks before making his debut for the national side against Samoa in 2015, while he played Super Rugby for the Hurricanes and the Chiefs before moving to France in 2018. He's played 82 times for Lyon.

The move would be a curious one considering Leinster have Ireland's first-choice centres on their books in Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose.

Ringrose recently committed to a national contract, while Henshaw has also signed an extension and both will be at Leinster next season.

Leinster have had the option of signing an overseas back since Joe Tomane left the club and it understood they were interested in Racing 92's France international Virimi Vakatawa last season but nothing came of that.

Rory O'Loughlin is leaving for Exeter at the end of this season and Conor O'Brien's future is unresolved, so Ngatai may be added as someone who can cover for the Ireland pair during their international absences and injuries, with the World Cup in 2023 looming large on their minds.

A fast and powerful carrier, the Kiwi will certainly add to their options if the deal is completed, with Springbok lock Jason Jenkins also joining from Munster at the end of the current campaign.