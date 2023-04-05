Leinster hoping to sell 27,000 tickets for quarter-final clash with Leicester

Leinster are hoping for a crowd of 27,000 at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night. Image: Sportsfile.

Leinster have confirmed that Friday night’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester Tigers at the Aviva Stadium will have a reduced capacity of 27,000.

With a short turnaround following last weekend’s sold out round of 16 clash with Ulster, a decision has been made not to open the upper tier of the Aviva due to the additional costs associated with having the full stadium in operation.

However, the game is on track to sell all 27,000 tickets, with Leicester only expected to take approximately 500.

As of this morning, 23,000 tickets have been sold, with those returned by Leicester also now on sale.

Moving the last eight encounter with the Tigers to Lansdowne Road means that Leinster can accommodate approximately 9,000 extra supporters than would have been the case at their usual home, the RDS.

Leinster are confident of selling all 27,000 tickets, which the province sees as a massive plus given that the RDS only holds roughly 18,000 spectators.

The rising travel costs, including the eye-watering price of hotels in Dublin has left Leicester fans in a difficult position in terms of making the expensive trip to Dublin.

Both sides will name their teams at midday tomorrow, with Ireland openside Josh van der Flier struggling to prove his fitness in time.