Jack Conan will be out “for up to six months” after having surgery on his foot.

Jack Conan will be out “for up to six months” after having surgery on his foot.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen reveals Jack Conan out 'for up to six months' after foot surgery

"The timeline doesn’t look great. It is a significant period out for him," said coach Leo Cullen this morning.

The number eight has suffered the long-term repercussion for having his foot damaged at the World Cup.

This means Conan joins Dan Leavy as important missing links for the majority of Leinster’s Champions Cup campaign

There is also no definitive return to date for Sean Cronin from a neck injury.

Once again, it was a training session in Japan that prevented the hooker from taking part in Ireland’s debacle in the World Cup quarter-final.

Loose-head Ed Byrne has been able to fully recover from his neck issue to be in line for taking part against Zebre in the OPRO14 League on Saturday (KO 5.15, Irish time).

International Rugby Newsletter

Online Editors