Leinster handed triple boost as Ronan Kelleher, Harry Byrne and Ryan Baird passed fit for selection

Ronan Kelleher is back fit after a spell on the sidelines. Image: Sportsfile.

Leinster have been handed some good news on the injury front with the return of three Ireland internationals to full training.

Leo Cullen’s men return to URC action against Glasgow this Saturday at the RDS, and will be able to call upon hooker Ronan Kelleher (hamstring), second row Ryan Baird (concussion) and out-half Harry Byrne (hamstring) after their recent absence.

In an injury update, Leinster said that Jordan Larmour and James Lowe ‘will again step up their rehabilitation this week as they return from foot and calf injuries respectively’.

Johnny Sexton is back at Leinster after the November internationals and will have his calf injury assessed by the Leinster medical team.

There are no further updates on: Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Will Connors (bicep), Robbie Henshaw (hamstring), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee)

