Leinster handed Heineken Cup boost as top trio step up return to training

Leinster have been handed a major boost ahead of Friday's Heineken Champions Cup first-leg clash against Connacht at the Sportsground, as Ireland internationals Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Jordan Larmour are set to step up their respective returns in training this week.

Porter has been sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in the Six Nations win over Italy, Kelleher picked up an shoulder problem in the defeat to France, while Larmour has been struggling with a hip issue in recent weeks.

A decision will be made on the trio's fitness as the week progresses, and in further welcome news, prop Michael Milne (calf) is also nearing a return to action.

Ross Byrne, who suffered a dental injury against Connacht, came through last weekend's win over Munster with no issues and will be available once again this week.

Dave Kearney (hamstring), Will Connors (knee), James Ryan (concussion) and Ryan Baird (back) remain sidelined.