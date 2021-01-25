Leinster give positive update on fitness of Tadhg Furlong after Ireland call-up

Leinster have issued a significantly positive update on the fitness of Tadhg Furlong, who earlier today, was named in Ireland's Six Nations squad.

The tighthead has been sidelined through injury for almost a year, but Leinster have said Furlong is now "very close to a return and he will look to increase his training involvement this week after recovering from a calf issue."

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has been monitoring the situation closely, and while Furlong will be further assessed in international camp this week, the Wexford native has made big strides in terms of his rehab over recent weeks.

Leinster have revealed that captain Johnny Sexton suffered a "minor muscle injury" in last Saturday's win over Munster, but he too has been deemed fit enough to be named in the Ireland squad.

James Lowe is in the same boat as Furlong and Sexton in that he is not 100pc fit as he works his way back from a groin issue, but the winger will also link up with the Ireland squad.

Although Leo Cullen is set to lose the bulk of his front-liners to Ireland duty, Leinster are in Guinness PRO14 action against the Scarlets on Saturday.

Dan Leavy (calf) and Dave Kearney (hamstring) missed last weekend's victory, but the Ireland duo are expected to be available for selection for Leinster, should they come through training unscathed.

However, Jimmy O'Brien has definitely been ruled out of the trip to Wales after he picked up a hamstring injury against Munster.

Michael Bent is recovering from a neck strain picked up in training, while Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder), Scott Penny (neck), Conor O’Brien (knee), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Max Deegan (knee), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring) remain on the absentee list.

