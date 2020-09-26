Leinster found out that nice guys get nowhere in nasty world

On October 3 2009, Munster came to play Leinster at the RDS. It was a signal occasion — a proposed restoration of the natural order of things.

The blue side had the temerity to beat Munster in an unforgettable Heineken Cup semi-final at Croker that May. Let’s face it, that match was effectively the decider, because Munster would also have beaten Leicester in the final to make it three stars over their crest. But Leinster beating Munster 25-6 was so much more than just a bloody-minded, professional dispatch — it marked a moment in time, since when, Leinster have had Munster’s number. On speed dial.

My favourite moment? Observing one Munster supporter with a flag stating ‘To the Brave & the Faithful, nothing is impossible’ as he put it back in his bag and trudged out of the Hogan Stand 10 minutes before the game had ended. It was a chastening experience for the southern province.

There would be recrimination and retribution — 154 days of plotting and scheming, but it did not matter whether revenge was served cold on a dish or on a tray from a stone baked oven — a lesson would be coming.

In many ways, the 30-0 thrashing of Munster at the RDS that night underlined what nobody expected: the passing of the guard. A meek acquiescence and another humiliation. Was that the best Munster could come up with? It was a seminal moment. I don’t think the word copper-fasten is quite strong enough to describe the ascension of Leinster to the top. They just marched in and took it. They were now indisputably the kings of the castle, and in truth Munster have never really recovered to this day.

Read More

It is important to take a look at the Leinster team that played that night: Isa Nacewa, Shane Horgan, Brian O’Driscoll, Gordon D’Arcy, Luke Fitzgerald, Johnny Sexton, Eoin Reddan; Cian Healy, John Fogarty, Stan Wright, Leo Cullen, Nathan Hines, Kevin McLaughlin, Shane Jennings and Jamie Heaslip. Rob Kearney Mike Ross, Malcolm O’Kelly and Seán O’Brien came off the bench.

None of the back line that played last Saturday against Saracens would get into the 2009 backline. Only James Ryan would get into the pack. Also, Cian Healy and Johnny Sexton were better players in 2009 than they are now — irrespective of what they have learned.

Expand Close A disappointed Jonathan Sexton after Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final 22-17 defeat to Saracens at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A disappointed Jonathan Sexton after Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final 22-17 defeat to Saracens at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy

Let’s go back to that word that was being bandied around for the last couple of weeks: ‘invincible’. The current Leinster side are a very good team, but the true currency of any side that has notions about itself is to be able to deliver against a team that had 168 days to prepare from the original quarter-final date of April 2.

Galling as it is, last weekend’s loss confirms (if there was any doubt) that Saracens are the better side. If the first 40 minutes showed what Leinster had been saving up over the break to right wrongs, it was a pitiful response. If those damn bats hadn’t interfered and the match had been played when scheduled in front of 50,000 people it could have been different. European champions, however, have to be all-purpose, all-court.

Leinster could have won the Heineken Cup in 2019, and if they had turned up they could have won it last Saturday. It is always a cutting point in their chagrin that Saracens live off their deficiencies. Leinster had a blank canvas. The challenge was not to portray, but to evoke the type of football they could play. It didn’t happen and now the question has to be asked, have Saracens done to Leinster what Leinster did to Munster?

There are two elements in the equation which give rise to an uncomfortable feeling, because there might not be any certainty in the answers.

My upbringing and my conscience always led me to play the game within the rules. Leinster’s eight stood toe-to-toe with Saracens in the 2019 final and to a far lesser extent last Saturday. When the Marquess of Queensberry turned his back, Saracens produced some stuff that wasn’t in his rules. I think Janet Jackson wrote a song about the Saracens pack: Nasty.

That pack was willing to do anything inside or outside the law to negate Leinster working up a head of steam. And while the Leinster eight were effective and aggressive, they were probably just a little bit too nice.

Where are the hombres? Not the ones who ride into town and slaughter all the villagers, but the ones who gang up on Michael Rhodes when he decides to take Johnny Sexton’s head off? This is the time when you miss 50,000 people taking umbrage at that sort of action.

Of all the selection calls made for last Saturday, the omission from the 23 of Scott Fardy was the hardest to explain. The Australian’s street wisdom and combat intelligence were badly missed. A young, inexperienced back-row was preyed upon by the bad boys. Not sure about Rhys Ruddock and his fitness — if ever there was an hombre to take to his horse for this course it was Ruddock.

You can’t cry too much about injured personnel, but this game was crying out for Dan Leavy’s mean streak and ability to live on the line. Pulled from the ‘A’ game on Friday, his loss still hurts Leinster.

Tadhg Furlong, too, has been conspicuous by his absence. Furlong is not a dirty player, but is a rough country boy whose aggressive and belligerent persona has also been a big loss.

We are not looking for axe murderers or death-row inmates of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, but against a side like the Saracens nasty boys, maybe we need to leave our conscience in the dressing room.

The second element is immediately obvious. The Pro14 starts next Friday and Leinster start their campaign at home to Dragons. The word ‘campaign’ conjures up the image of a 100-year war, whereas this in reality is fixture fulfilment with 50-0 scorelines.

Leinster’s second match is against Benetton away and then Zebre at home. What odds are the bookies giving against Leinster having 15 points in the bank as the international season comes to the fore?

The Celtic FC syndrome is Leinster’s biggest problem. The Scottish Premiership champions are going for ten in a row this year. Ask yourself the question: are Hamilton Academicals in the Scottish Premiership this year or Ross County or both?

In the last ten years in the Champions League, Celtic have been gallant and gutsy against some serious opposition and in true fashion they have raised their game. But recently, as their unchallenged domestic dominance continued, they have been knocked out in the qualifying rounds by AEK Athens, Cluj and Ferencvaros. The anaemic level of competition in the Scottish Premiership is telling. At this stage they are probably happy to regress further into that comfort blanket in Scotland and their inability to rev it up for the games that really count is purely down to the fact that they are a product of their environment.

If Celtic played in La Liga for a couple of seasons, at the very least they would be able to observe first-hand and play the type of football that is required to be played to at least get into the group stages.

Leinster have a posse of hombres coming to their rescue in 2021. If the Natal Sharks, Cape Stormers, Gauteng Lions and Blue Bulls do gain admission and play properly with full sides well then we have a saviour, but only if they take it seriously.

Any of those South African sides regularly turnover the likes of the Canterbury Crusaders or Auckland Blues. The logistics are difficult, but if Leinster want to progress and be confident of beating sides like Saracens in the Heineken Cup knock-out stages, a diet of extraordinarily tough matches against those hombres is as good a way as you will find to progress in Europe. Covid-19 has had a hugely detrimental effect on world rugby, but the Super Rugby disbandment is a serious help to the Pro14 in terms of improving standards. Every cloud as they say . . .

PS: No dinks last Saturday?