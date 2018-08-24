The season hasn’t even begun and Leo Cullen is scrambling around for an out-half.

Leinster facing out-half dilemma with top three tens set to be unavailable for season opener

The drawn-out affair over Joey Carbery did not go Leinster’s way, with the talented play-maker moving to Munster in the off-season.

Jonathan Sexton and Ross Byrne are being managed back to fitness after a stamina-sapping campaign and now Ciarán Frawley has been shelved for an unspecified number of weeks with an arm injury.

Okay, the more experienced Noel Reid started at ten against Montauban.

But, the decision was made years ago that Reid’s playing and communication skills were best suited to inside centre.

The same goes for ball-playing Jimmy O’Brien, an out-half in his Newbridge College days, and the more direct approach of Tom Daly.

Cullen could even be tempted to throw Ireland U20 Harry Byrne into the fire against Cardiff Blues on Friday week.

Although, Reid would appear to be the safest pair of hands at this point.

