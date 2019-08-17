Leinster eased to a seven-try victory over Coventry in their first pre-season match at Energia Park.

Leinster ease to seven-try victory as squad players make their mark in rout over Coventry

Tight-head Vakh Abdaladze was at the head of the queue for a brace with Adam Byrne, Josh Murphy and Harry Byrne adding one each as the home side moved 35 points clear before the half.

The English club offered much greater resistance from there through tries by James Stokes, Junior Bulumakau and Dan Lewis.

Leinster out-half Byrne retained his flawless kicking with six-from-six as Max Deegan stole over for the sixth try ahead of their final five from Ronan Watters.

Leinster: C Kelleher (R Russell 52); A Byrne (J Kelly ht), G Mullin (A La Grue 52), C O’Brien (J O’Brien ht), B Daly (L Turner ht); H Byrne (R O’Loughlin 52), R Osborne (P Patterson ht); P Dooley (M Milne ht), R Kelleher (J Tracy 49), V Abdaladze (J Aungier ht, R Salanoa 66), R Molony (capt, J Murphy 59), J Murphy (R Baird ht), M Moloney (M Deegan ht), R Foley (R Watters 59), W Connors (M Moloney 59).

Coventry: J Stokes; A Bulumakau, H Stevens (capt), D Lewis, M Trimble; W Maisey, W Flinn (T Kessell 20); J Gibbons, D Dawidiuk (S Tolmie 20), G Denman, S Russell, A Woolford, B Adams, S Nayalo, B Nutley (A Peters 31).

Referee: C Busby, IRFU.

