Johnny Sexton and Jordan Larmour have both been passed fit for Leinster’s festive visit to Thomond Park on December 26.

Sexton, a second-half substitute against Gloucester, came through the European romp with no issues after his return from a calf injury while wing Larmour, eager to restore his prospects of an international return, reported no difficulties with his recent foot injury.

Tadhg Furlong may be in a position to return for the hotly anticipated clash, with both teams expected to feature strong line-ups, as he again increased his training load further towards the end of last week and will be further assessed for an ankle injury ahead of a final decision.

Back-rower Will Connors will look to step up his rehabilitation programme this week as he nears a return from a bicep injury.

However, Leinster’s prop stocks have been dealt a devastating double blow after weekend action.

Tighthead Thomas Clarkson picked up an arm injury playing with Trinity and will be unavailable for up to eight weeks.

Loosehead Ed Byrne picked up a knee injury in the game against Gloucester Rugby and will have a procedure this week which will rule him out of action for up to 12 weeks.