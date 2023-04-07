Leinster determined to maul the Tigers and book semi-final place

The decision to go with Caelan Doris at No 7 looks very much like trying to get all of your best players on to the pitch. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

They will emerge at Lansdowne Road to a stadium that’s half as full as the one they played at last weekend, to take on a team that nobody believes can beat them.

That’s despite the fact that they are missing the World Player of the Year and their captain and talismanic out-half who was nominated for the same award.

For anyone else, that would constitute a crisis, but in Leinster’s world nobody bats an eyelid.

Keeping that complacency out of the camp is key.

When asked about it yesterday, Leo Cullen reacted as if he hadn’t considered the idea that his players might take their eye off the ball. In fairness, they never really do.

On paper, the Leicester side that arrive in Dublin should worry them.

They’re the English champions, marshalled by the World Cup-winning Springbok out-half with a good pack, a controlled game-plan that’s effective and are coached by a man who had a big hand in two of their most dispiriting European defeats in recent memory.

Leinster haven’t won this tournament since 2018 and each time they’ve lost it’s seemed like a shock.

Such is their dominance across a season, they convince everyone watching that they’re unbeatable until they’re not.

Even without Johnny Sexton at the helm, this should be their year.

While a shadow squad will head to South Africa for their remaining dead-rubbers in the United Rugby Championship, they won’t leave the Aviva Stadium again in either competition.

The prospect of a Heineken Champions Cup final on Lansdowne Road is motivation enough for a team packed with players who won a Grand Slam at the same venue last month, a side so cohesive and slick that they look like they’re playing in a different setting to their opponents.

Last week, they rolled up their sleeves and went to work on Ulster in the rain but the conditions should be better this time around.

Cullen expects former Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth to mirror England’s approach from the Six Nations decider, but with the intention of keeping 15 players on the pitch.

Leicester are disciplined, prone to kicking and difficult to break down. They’ve a couple of very good ball-carriers and a back three packed with experience.

Leinster don’t often play big games without Josh van der Flier and the decision to go with Caelan Doris at No 7 looks very much like trying to get all of your best players on to the pitch.

If that monstrous back-row lacks balance, then Scott Penny is in reserve.

The return of Garry Ringrose is a boon, while Jimmy O’Brien reverts to the wing and Jordan Larmour drops out altogether.

Cullen might regret that decision if they’re forced to chase the game.

Rónan Kelleher’s injury means we can expect Dan Sheehan to go as long as the game is a contest given reserve hooker John McKee’s relative lack of experience, but there’s plenty of impact in the other forward replacements to make it a full-court press.

Leicester were blown out of the water in the first quarter last year, but this time they’ll look to survive and make their hosts nervous.

It would be a major shock if they succeeded.

Verdict: Leinster

LEINSTER – H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan (capt); R Baird, C Doris, J Conan. Reps: J McKee, C Healy, M Ala’alatoa, J Jenkins, S Penny, L McGrath, H Byrne, C Frawley.

LEICESTER TIGERS – M Brown; A Watson, H Potter, D Kelly, F Steward; H Pollard, J van Poortvliet; J Cronin, J Montoya (capt), J Heyes; G Martin, C Henderson; H Liebenberg, T Reffell, J Wiese. Reps: C Clare, T West, D Cole, E Snyman, O Cracknell, S Woltenholme, C Atkinson, J Gopperth.

REF – N Amashukeli (Georgia)

Leinster v Leicester Tigers, Live, RTÉ 2/BT Sport, 8.0