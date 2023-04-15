Leinster could have promoted from within – instead they landed a rock solid name

It’s hard to know if this is a bigger step for Leinster or South African Jacques Nienaber, to which Leo Cullen would always reply when offered two choices: a bit of both.

The most interesting aspect to this is not that Leinster landed a leading name in the game, who ostensibly is slipping into the slower lane of defence coach rather than head of the world champions, rather they passed on the opportunity to promote from within.

With Stuart Lancaster heading to Paris in a couple of months the handy option would have been to promote Sean O’Brien to defence, continue with Andrew Goodman as attack coach, and put a bit of extra food on Cullen’s plate.

Currently, for example, Lancaster has a huge influence on everything Leinster do. When they turn the page on the fixtures schedule every Monday morning Lancaster writes a lot of the script. If Leinster had simply flown domestic rather than international on this one, then Cullen would have had a busier week, with O’Brien and Goodman as support.

Instead they have turned left rather than right, and straight into business class. When Nienaber was in Munster the players raved about what he brought to the mix. That was in tandem with Rassie Erasmus though, a relationship that continued so successfully when they ditched Munster for the Springboks.

Our pals in South Africa say Erasmus currently is giving comfort to those who need it that there will be life after his assistant – well, technically Erasmus is the Director of Rugby and Nienaber the head coach – and that Mzwandile Stick, who Erasmus brought into the Bokke set-up in 2018, is in line to take over from Nienaber.

By the time that happens Nienaber’s family will be getting to grips with the move to Dublin and Leinster, which will be attractive after the guts of eight years with the national set-up in South Africa.

So, is this what the senior players in one of Europe’s top teams would have wanted? Clearly yes, for if you go back to the appointments of Michael Cheika and Joe Schmidt they had a big say in who had the whistle at training and why. It was the same with Lancaster, who first had to pass the Sexton test of quality assurance.

The attraction of going international rather than domestic is the power of having a new voice in the set-up. When Lancaster arrived he had a solid bank of experience from the England head coaching gig. The dismal way that ended, at the 2015 World Cup, probably made him a more rounded man. And certainly more resilient.

The arrival of Goodman clearly has done nothing to weaken Leinster’s attack – not least the ideas he brought with him from New Zealand – and Nienaber shifting to Dublin will be the same.

The task in replacing Lancaster is to challenge the players and keep them happy at the same time. Sean O’Brien promoted to defence coach might have satisfied those criteria, but if you’re mourning the loss of a man who changed the face of Leinster rugby then you want a rock solid name, with experience and expertise in his chosen field, to fill the gap.

Leinster will get that with Nienaber. Who knows about the chemistry, but Cullen is good at managing those around him, so he can look forward to having attack, defence and contact skills sorted on the technical side. He’ll have to tie it all together and crack on.