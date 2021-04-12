Leinster confirm signing of scrum-half Nick McCarthy

Leinster Rugby have this morning confirmed the signing of Nick McCarthy in the ongoing scrum-half merry-go-round between themselves and Munster.

Leinster sub-academy scrum-half Ben Murphy and academy nine Paddy Patterson both joined Munster on a loan basis, as Conor Murray and Craig Casey were on Ireland duty and Neil Cronin was injured.

Leinster’s 24-year-old Rowan Osborne is also now set to join Johann van Graan’s squad on a permanent basis ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

McCarthy, 26, came through the Leinster Rugby Academy system and scored four tries in 36 appearances for Leinster before signing with Munster ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Leinster coach Leo Cullen said: "Nick is a player we know very well. We know the qualities that he brings as a player but also as a person and the additional experience he now has from two years in another environment is an added advantage.

"We look forward to him joining us for pre-season and welcoming him back to UCD."

McCarthy has been capped at Ireland Under 20s level and captained them at the 2014 U20s World Cup.

"I want to thank everyone for my time in Munster Rugby," said McCarthy, who only made six starts for the southerners before turning down an extension this season.

"It's a special club to play for with a great rugby culture. I have really enjoyed the experience, learned loads and made friends for life.

"I am excited now to get back to Dublin in the summer. I will continue to challenge myself, compete at the highest level and hopefully add value to the squad in Leinster."

McCarthy made his Leinster debut in December 2015 in the Aviva Stadium against Toulon in the Champions Cup and his last game for his home province was the Guinness PRO14 Final against Glasgow Warriors in Celtic Park in 2019.

Kildare man Osborne played for Ireland Schools in 2014 but played AIL with Trinity after failing to make Leinster's Academy.

He belatedly joined Leinster in 2019, before making his professional debut in October against Ospreys and then scoring a try a week later off the bench against Edinburgh.

Osborne was rewarded with a permanent contract until the end of the 2019/20 season and had that deal renewed last summer.

Osborne has played for Leinster nine times in total, with his only senior start coming against Munster in 2019.

