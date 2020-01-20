Leinster confirm 'low grade' foot injury to Jordan Larmour

The province revealed that the 22-year-old will be further assessed by the IRFU medical team.

Leinster confirmed that Larmour picked up a "low grade" foot injury in the 18-0 victory, while head coach Leo Cullen also revealed that loosehead prop Ed Byrne picked up a neck injury during the Christmas fixtures that would now require a period of rehabilitation.

Nineteen Leinster players will be joining Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad that departs for a training camp in Portugal ahead of the upcoming Guinness 6 Nations.

The majority of the 23 that played against Benetton on Saturday came through the game with no issues, Larmour being the only exception.

Online Editors