Monday 20 January 2020

Leinster confirm 'low grade' foot injury to Jordan Larmour

Jordan Larmour during a Leinster Rugby Squad Training
Leinster Rugby have confirmed Jordan Larmour sustained a foot injury in Saturday's Champions Cup win at Benetton.

The province revealed that the 22-year-old will be further assessed by the IRFU medical team.

Leinster confirmed that Larmour picked up a "low grade" foot injury in the 18-0 victory, while head coach Leo Cullen also revealed that loosehead prop Ed Byrne picked up a neck injury during the Christmas fixtures that would now require a period of rehabilitation.

Nineteen Leinster players will be joining Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad that departs for a training camp in Portugal ahead of the upcoming Guinness 6 Nations.

The majority of the 23 that played against Benetton on Saturday came through the game with no issues, Larmour being the only exception.

