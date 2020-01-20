Leinster confirm 'low grade' foot injury to Jordan Larmour
Leinster Rugby have confirmed Jordan Larmour sustained a foot injury in Saturday's Champions Cup win at Benetton.
The province revealed that the 22-year-old will be further assessed by the IRFU medical team.
Leinster confirmed that Larmour picked up a "low grade" foot injury in the 18-0 victory, while head coach Leo Cullen also revealed that loosehead prop Ed Byrne picked up a neck injury during the Christmas fixtures that would now require a period of rehabilitation.
Nineteen Leinster players will be joining Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad that departs for a training camp in Portugal ahead of the upcoming Guinness 6 Nations.
The majority of the 23 that played against Benetton on Saturday came through the game with no issues, Larmour being the only exception.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Cian Tracey: 'Saracens down but not out of Europe as Leinster aim for final say in epic rivalry'
- Eddie Jones includes eight uncapped players in England Six Nations squad
- Leinster a model of consistency as latest round of Champions Cup power rankings reveal
- Ulster flanker McCann named captain as 20 Leinster players selected in Ireland's U-20 Six Nations squad
- Rejuvenated Carty inspires Connacht but comeback comes up short
- England's Six Nations blow as it's confirmed Billy Vunipola suffered broken arm