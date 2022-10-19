Leinster confirm Chile fixture with tickets free for visit of World Cup newcomers

LEINSTER will welcome Rugby World Cup newcomers Chile to Donnybrook next month.

The province confirmed the fixture, which was revealed in these pages last month, will take place on Friday, November 18 with a 2pm kick-off.

Energia Park will be the venue, with tickets free for the game.

Head coach Leo Cullen is looking forward to seeing his players in action against the Chileans, who secured their place at the France showpiece earlier this year with a narrow two-legged win over the United States.

"We are always looking for ways to give our players and indeed our coaches opportunities to test themselves and in this window there was an opportunity to look at something different,” Cullen said.

"It’s great that we are able to welcome Chile to Energia Park, a team that have qualified for the Rugby World Cup for the first time ever and I know they are using this game as a good run-out for them as they start to prepare for the tournament in France next year.

"With many of our players away with Ireland and with Ireland ‘A’ during the month of November, I’m looking forward to seeing what the players can deliver against an international side."

The game is part of a busy November schedule for the Irish sides, with the senior men’s team facing South Africa, Fiji and Australia. Ireland ‘A’ take on an All Blacks XV and Munster welcome South Africa ‘A’ to Pairc Ui Chaoimh.