Leinster coach Robin McBryde dismisses talk of reunion with Warren Gatland in Welsh camp

Leinster scrum coach Robin McBryde has poured cold water on the idea of him being part of Warren Gatland’s Welsh backroom team.

McBryde previously worked under Gatland in Wales, where he enjoyed plenty of success, but as the Kiwi begins to put together his coaching ticket he has not yet approached his former assistant.

Gatland’s first game in charge of Wales on his return to the helm will be against Ireland in the Six Nations, and while McBryde is out of contract with Leinster next year, Leo Cullen would be reluctant to lose another member of his coaching staff, with Stuart Lancaster already confirmed to be joining Racing 92.

Asked if Gatland had contacted him, sounding out his interest in his old job, ex-Wales hooker McBryde said: “No ... that was left field, that one, wasn’t it! No, I’ve exchanged texts with him, wished him all the best but that’s it.

“I go back a long way with ‘Gats’. He’ll give them a shot in the arm, definitely. He’s more than comfortable with players and staff alike. Knowing ‘Gats’, he’ll have an effect, definitely, and you never know what he’s going to do next, really.

“I don’t know what his plan is going to be with regards to the existing staff there. I haven’t spoken to him about that detail, really.

“Listen, I don’t know the ins and outs of it, but I suppose and he said it himself, there’s a lot on the line with regards to the legacy he left behind.”

Meanwhile, Johnny Sexton (calf) and Tadhg Furlong (ankle) are set to miss Leinster’s Champions Cup clash with Gloucester at the RDS on Friday night.