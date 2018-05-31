Leinster close to signing Joe Tomane and here's why his passport makes him an even more desirable target
Leinster are fast closing in on the signing of Aussie international Joe Tomane, whose Samoan passport means he would not be considered a ‘non-European player’.
The Monptellier centre caused Leinster enough problems in the pool phase of the Champions Cup to leave coaches Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster planning a swoop for his services.
Cullen was plagued all season long with questions surrounding the three-into-two ‘non-European’ rule which denied Leinster the chance to use Scott Fardy, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park in the same squad.
The same criticism has begun to filter through about adding the Wallaby centre to the unpalatable mathematical equation.
However, Tomane would not be affected by the ‘non-European’ rule, as defined by the Cotonou Trade Agreement, which provides exemptions for those from South Africa and the South Sea islands.
Tomane’s Samoan heritage qualifies the 28-year-old as a direct replacement for Isa Nacewa on the wing and in the centre.
