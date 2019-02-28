Leinster CEO Mick Dawson against 'forced migration' in Irish rugby

Leinster CEO Mick Dawson insists that the club want to keep hold of Jack McGrath as the Ireland international continues his advanced talks with the IRFU about a potential move to Ulster.

McGrath is on a national contract and while he has one year left to run on his current deal, the loosehead could see out the remainder of it in Ulster following the World Cup.

Dawson does not have an issue with players seeking "better opportunities" elsewhere, but he is adamant that he does not want to see any one forced out the exit door.

"We want Jack McGrath to stay in Leinster," Dawson told the Irish Independent. "If a guy wants to move because he can't get into the team here or feels that he can get better opportunities elsewhere, well good luck to him.

"What I don't want to see is forced migration. It's a risk and it's something we don't want to see. I'm not saying it's happening, but I think it would be a terrible pity if the provinces lost their identity and fellas were moving for money all the time."

Irish Independent