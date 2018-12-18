Leinster centre joins Connacht on loan for remainder of the season

Leinster centre Tom Daly has joined Connacht on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

The 25-year-old joined the Leinster senior squad in 2016, and has made 12 appearances for the first team. Daly was sidelined for the majority of 2018 with a serious knee injury, but has now worked his way back to full fitness.

Daly previously played for Ireland U20 in the 2013 Six Nations and 2013 U20 World Championship, and has also been a key part of the Ireland sevens team in recent years.

"We are delighted to announce that Tom Daly will now be joining us on a loan deal until the end of the season to bolster our squad," Connacht head coach Andy Friend said.

"Tom is powerful player who is capable of making a real contribution to our season and I'm sure he will integrate well into our existing squad."

