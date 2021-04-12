Leinster announce signing of Samoan prop Michael Alaalatoa from Crusaders

Leinster have announced the capture of Samoan World Cup tight-head prop Michael Alaalatoa from the Crusaders.

Son of the legendary Vili, a member of the Western Samoan squad who shocked Wales at the 1991 World Cup, Alaalatoa has made 61 appearances for Crusaders and won five caps for his country having spurned potential call-ups from both Australia and New Zealand.

Clocking in at nearly 12st and standing 6’ 2”, the 29-year-old is a hulking presence in the front row although he recently shed some weight to improve his defensive mobility.

His signing will fill the back-up role to internationals Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter, and may inevitably sign-post the end of Michael Bent’s career with the province.

Alaalatoa said, "It is a huge honour to be given the opportunity to join Leinster Rugby.

"They have enjoyed a lot of success for a long time and have produced a lot of Irish internationals which speaks highly of their rugby programme and team culture.

"It is something that I am really excited about being a part of and I am looking forward to starting a new adventure in Dublin with my family."

After their thinly-disguised anger at losing Roman Salanoa to Munster as well as Jack Aungier to Connacht last summer, they did sign Ciaran Parker on a short-term loan and he made three appearances in his short spell before returning to Jersey Reds.

Having emerged with the Waratahs in 2014, after coming to attention in local competition, Alaalatoa moved to New Zealand and earned a contract with Crusaders after impressing with Manuwatu in the ITM Cup, itself notable as the Hurricanes would usually hoover up all the Manuwatu prospects.

After declaring for Samoa, Alaalatoa, who holds an arts degree in English, faced Ireland in the 47-5 defeat at the 2019 World Cup. Ironically, he has been competing with former Blackrock College student Oli Jager for the number three jersey in Christchurch.

He has enjoyed multiple success with the Crusaders, winning the Super Rugby title on three occasions and the Super Rugby Aotearoa championship last year when the Super Rugby season was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Alaalatoa’s brother Allan – named after former Australian cricket captain Allan Border – is also a prop in Super Rugby, representing the Brumbies.

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen said, "We are very excited by Michael’s arrival in the coming months. He is a player with top quality Super Rugby and international experience and he is hungry for further success and to play a part in building on the work that is already underway here.

"We have a group of younger props who will only benefit from his experience and we believe the wider group will also learn a lot from Michael and his rugby knowledge from playing with the Crusaders in particular.

"We look forward to welcoming him and his family to the club later this summer."

Online Editors