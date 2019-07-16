Leinster announce ground-breaking men and women's double header

Leinster will kick-start their new season with a ground-breaking men and women's double header.

Leo Cul;len's Pro14 champions take on Coventry in the first match of their pre season schedule on August 17 at 3pm at Energia Park. Then, at 5.30pm, Ben Armstrong's defending Interprovincial women's champions will get the defence of their title underway against Connacht.

Cullen's men will then travel to Canada for a clash on August 24 while the women face away games against Ulster (August 24) and Munster (August 31).

Bank of Ireland Pre-Season Schedule:

17th August 2019, Leinster Rugby v Coventry, Energia Park (KO: 3.00pm)

24th August 2019, Canada v Leinster Rugby, Tim Hortons Field (KO: TBC)

w/c 9th September 2019, 3rd Fixture TBC Later This Week

Irish Rugby Women’s Interprovincial Schedule:

17th August 2019, Leinster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, Energia Park (KO: 5.30pm)

24th August 2019, Ulster Rugby v Leinster Rugby

31st August 2019, Munster Rugby v Leinster Rugby

