Leinster announce capacity of 19,000 for Saturday’s URC quarter-final clash with Sharks at Aviva Stadium

Caelan Doris and Hugo Keenan of Leinster after their side's victory in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday — © SPORTSFILE

Leinster Rugby have confirmed that Saturday’s URC quarter-final against the Sharks will have a capacity of 19,000 in the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 5pm).

After their confident dismissal of Toulouse in their weekend Champions Cup semi-final, Leo Cullen’s men will again be playing by the River Dodder as Bruce Springsteen will be playing “The River”, amongst other things, in the RDS this week.

Ulster will host Connacht in the first of the weekend’s quarter-finals in Belfast on Friday May 5 (7.35pm, TG4, Premier Sports).

The following day, defending champions DHL Stormers will take on fellow South Africans the Vodacom Bulls in Cape Town at 2.30pm Irish time.

Leinster’s game will be on RTE, as will be the case later on Saturday when Munster make the trip to Glasgow Warriors (7.35pm).

The semi-finals will be played on the following weekend, the teams with the highest seeding in each semi-final will have home advantage. Leinster can host 27,000 at the Aviva should they make it that far.

After the province’s furore at ticket prices for their European clash, they have announced prices starting from €12/€25 for kids/adults.